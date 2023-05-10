GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – A group of 15 young women in the Piedmont Triad have been accepted to 81 colleges and universities and have received more than a combined $650,000 in scholarship offers.

All of the Guilford County high school seniors will attend college in the fall.

They planned, applied and committed to schools through The Legacy Foundation, Inc.

They received college prep, encouragement and career exploration opportunities through the nonprofit’s Star Program.

Founder and Executive Director LaCrystal Davis keeps students on track during their final year of high school.

She wants women to have access to the training they need to find success.

“The reason why I feel it’s important to work with young women is because they have different goals, different dreams and different career aspirations,” Davis said. “I believe that education is one of the many ways to build generational wealth and that’s our vision – to empower our young ladies to create legacies of generational wealth.”

A grant from The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro allowed students to attend social events and cultural activities.

Star Program participants also take part in educational opportunities that shape their dreams.

After they graduate, they become members of The Legacy Foundation, Inc.’s Gold Program.

It provides services to help them navigate college and earn their degree.

Kiara Smith is a senior at Dudley High School who plans to study engineering at North Carolina State University.

She hopes to inspire other young women to pursue higher education.

“College is going to get you to the next step, it’s going to help you do what you want to do in life. If that’s what it takes then do it, don’t let anything stop you from that,” Smith said.

The Legacy Foundation, Inc.’s intake process happens in June.

The program begins in late July or early August.

Rising seniors who are interested in participating can find more information online.