HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — After-school programs are more than babysitters. They help children with homework, teach life skills, and provide children with social interaction, all in a safe environment.

An agency called Growing the Distance is helping students in High Point after school by exposing them to new experiences and stimulating activities, and it’s with the help of a community foundation.

“So, every day we try to do something new,” says Aniya Mayo, Co-Founder of Growing the Distance. “We have Ms. Sheree who comes for mindful meditation and creative arts with the kids. Yesterday we had Sabrina who came and did art with the kids. We’ll have drummers come in. We’ve had candle-making classes, so every day we try to have something new.”

And those new activities come with new challenges and new life lessons. At Growing the Distance, the founders say the children come in after school, do their homework, and then it’s time to expose them to something new whether it’s doing arts and crafts or playing soccer.

“A lot of times we hear ‘this is our first time doing this,’ ‘this is my first time making this,’ ‘this is my first time doing this,’ so it’s always really special to hear that because it’s like ‘wow, your first time is at Growing the Distance.’ So, I would want everyone to know that it is a place for kids to grow,” co-founder Sherena Sabla says.

Growing the Distance began about five years ago as a summer camp and then expanded to include after-school activities. Anique Oliver Brewer moved to the Piedmont with her family four years ago and found Growing the Distance through a Facebook group. She says she’s watched her daughter blossom and become engaged with other children.

“My child doesn’t want to leave Growing the Distance when it’s time to go,” she says. “She’s excited about it. She has really just flourished here. We see Growing the Distance as an extension of our community here, our village here.”

Students can attend programs at Growing the Distance’s main location on Skeet Club Road. 35 to 40 children go there after school, and there are also an additional 20 students at High Point Friends School. There’s also a pilot program called Horizon House which is supported by the High Point Community Foundation. It goes into schools and offers third, fourth and fifth graders free classes to expose children to life skills, new hobbies and career exploration.

Mayo says that’s more important than most people realize because “these are our babies, these are our kids, this is the next generation, this is the generation that’s going to be caring for us. These are our doctors, our lawyers, our everyday workers.”

The founders say it’s important to recognize that not every child does well in math or science, but every child is good at something, and it’s important to expose them to opportunities. Mayo says there’s nothing better than seeing a child’s face light up after an activity they enjoyed and hearing them say they want to learn more.

If you want more information, go to https://growingthedistanceinc.org.