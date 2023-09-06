GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — “Science,” “research” and “passion” are not words you traditionally think of in the same sentence, but the passion of two doctors in the Triad is helping mold the next generation of scientific researchers.

The Draelos Science Scholars Program is a six-week summer research opportunity that takes high school students with an interest in science and puts them side-by-side with practicing researchers in a lab.

Students spent their summer at the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering in Greensboro with researchers such as Kristen Dellinger. She is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Nanoengineering at North Carolina A&T State. She says it may sound cliché, but inside the lab, high school students are learning the skills today that may enable them to solve the world’s big challenges later on.

“I think the amazing thing about high school students is they’re able to come in with their basic knowledge of science but be able to apply their creativity to research,” says Dellinger. “So that’s been kind of wonderful to see them blossom throughout the program and be able to learn more but also to contribute ideas and make the research and lab environment a very dynamic place to work.”

On the final day of the scholar’s program, students presented their research findings. That included realizing their time in the lab changed their expectations for the future. Siya Anand was among this year’s scholars.

“I always thought that I would be going into med research or something like that, and this made me realize that there’s a lot more interesting stuff that isn’t just med research that I could be looking at.”

Other students said what they learned inside the lab can be applied to any career path they choose. Will Swisher is considering law school, but he will take what he learned this summer and apply it to the legal field.

“Even though this is a scientific program, the research process of the scientific program will correlate to the research process of law and researching law and anything to relate to that,” he says. “Again, it is a science program, but it did teach us still about the research, and having that knowledge is beneficial in anything that anybody chooses to do,” he said.

Dellinger agrees that knowledge learned inside the lab will lead to great real-world achievements. “They’re able to look at problems they face in their life or that they’re seen in their community and apply research, science and technology to solve those problems.“

The Draelos Science Scholars Program is administered through a donor-advised fund. Research Dermatologist Dr. Zoe Draelos and Gastroenterologist Dr. Michael Draelos set it up through the High Point Community Foundation to share their passion for research.

This year’s program is over now that students are back in school, but applications are being accepted for next summer.

Interested students can learn more about applying from their high school guidance counselor.