GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — We all hope that we’ll be able to age in place and stay in our homes as we get older. But the reality is, many older adults are trapped in place. They live in older homes in need of constant repairs and renovations, but they either can’t physically do the work themselves or can’t afford to hire someone.

That’s where a Greensboro-based nonprofit comes in. Community Housing Solutions rebuilds homes and restores hope with the help of a community foundation.

Mary Stinson recently had work done on her home. “They came and they had a piece of flooring going bad in my floor, they fixed in my floor,” she says. “They fixed ramps in my bathroom when I could get in and out of the shower.”

Stinson lived in her home on Alonzo Court in Greensboro for years, but after her husband passed away, she was left with a home in need of repairs and no way to get them done. A call to Community Housing Solutions set change in motion.

“We do a lot of accessibility modifications to help older adults move around their homes more safely, or people that may have disabilities to empower them, give them the freedom to move around safely without having a fall and the complications that can bring,” says Gene Brown, the President of Community Housing Solutions. “So warmer, drier, safer is the types of repairs we try to do to address all those issues.”

The nonprofit general contractor put new flooring in Stinson’s kitchen, fixed her roof, added grab bars in the bathroom, and even installed a ramp to replace the steps that for many years made her afraid to go out of her house and friends and family frightened to come in.

Brown says “if you look at underneath this ramp, there’s kind of like 1/2 moon stairs that go down. She had a very difficult time traversing these steps. And this ramp gives her freedom and empowerment to go out, whether it’s a doctor’s appointment or grocery or to have people over she even shared that she’s got, I believe it’s an aunt or a sister who is in a wheelchair, and her sister could never visit her here at the home and now she’s able to come and visit her sister. And so the power that these modifications that we did here as well as inside the house with the kitchen floor in the bathroom really allow Miss Stinson to live without having any fear of falling, being able to get in and out of the house and it not only impacts and prevents falls, but it also impacts her quality of life and is a valuable part of her family and of the community.”

Community Housing Solutions makes home repairs and modifications for people in Guilford County who can’t physically or financially do the work themselves. It has a construction and administrative staff of ten people along with 700 volunteers. Each year they work on about 150 homes. Brown says a grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro has helped make the work possible since 2006. But he says it’s about more than repairing homes. It’s about changing lives and allowing families to pass property from one generation to the next.

“I get a chance to see many homeowners in tears and they’re not tears of sadness,” says Brown. “They’re tears of joy and that’s what motivates me to continue to do our great work with so many people in the community. And I’m thankful for the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro and their support.”

Stinson agrees. She says the work at her home has changed her life and made her feel safer. “I mean, I feel good walking down there because falling like I did it put a fear in you. You know, you go and then you’ll fall again. But now I can go down with ease. Have them both on both sides. Love it. I really do.”

Again, this program is only open to residents of Guilford County, and applicants must be below a certain income level to be considered. You can learn more about Community Housing Solutions and how to get involved at www.chshousing.org.