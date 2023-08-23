GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Approximately 39 million people around the world are living with HIV.

The virus is no longer the death sentence it was 40 years ago. Better treatments have allowed people to live longer, and increased awareness in high-risk communities has slowed the spread. But the disease often still carries a stigma, and one agency in the Piedmont Triad is working to end the shame and help HIV-positive people such as Marty Walden lead healthier lives.

Walden was diagnosed with HIV 2 years ago. She is an advocate for HIV patients now, but on the day she learned she was HIV positive and had AIDS, she didn’t know where to turn.

“And at that point, I knew absolutely nothing about any resources that were available, and shortly after I lost my regular health insurance,” Walden said.

As her world crumbled, she eventually found her way to the Central Carolina Health Network in Greensboro. Since 1992, it has offered comprehensive care to people living with HIV in seven Piedmont counties.

Interim President and CEO Melissa Coley said, “what we do is try to eliminate as many barriers as we can for our clients, so any time we can make that a little easier for them, it’s great for us.”

CCHN offers resources in one place so people can get the health care they need to treat HIV and realize that while the diagnosis is life-changing, it doesn’t have to be life-ending, and help is always available to face even the toughest obstacles.

“A lot of times, some of our clients, no one in their family or even their friends are aware of their HIV status, and that’s a very lonely place to be, and so the stigma is a big problem and for some of our folks,” Bridge Counselor Mitch McGee said.

Coley says local, state and federal funding helps the agency not only provide health care, but also access to medication, and housing assistance. She says a new grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro is assisting with transportation for clients so they can get to medical appointments for treatment.

“Many of those are in areas like Rockingham County and Randolph County, which have little or no public transportation,” says Coley. “They often travel to Guilford County for medical appointments so that grant will be great in helping those clients.”

CCHN also offers mental health resources and emotional support for its clients. Walden says it took her six months to work through the stigma and gain the courage to attend a support group for women living with HIV. Now two years later, the agency’s resources have helped her rebuild her life. “I mean, I ended up divorced because of it, but there are resources to help if you find yourself in a new season, and you don’t know, you can’t Google it, she says.

“Reaching out to your infections disease clinic is your first step.”

The Central Carolina Health Network is on Centerview Drive in Greensboro. You can get more information about the resources available online at cchnetwork.org.