GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Poet Maya Angelou once said, “you can’t use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have.”

There’s a wellspring of creativity coming from one gallery in the Triad. The African American Atelier is a place for artists of color to not only showcase their art but also learn more about their craft.

It’s been part of the Greensboro Cultural Center for 32 years. Started by now Congresswoman Alma Adams when she was an art professor at Bennett College and fellow artist Eva Hamlin Miller, the mission of the African American Atelier is to cultivate artists of color.

“We help them from start to finish whether or not it is classes to teach them about the business fundamentals of art to how to actually host an exhibit,” says Gallery Director Jocelyn Brown.

As you look around the gallery, you’ll find work by local artists of all ages — from high school students to college students to artists who’ve drawn and painted their passion for three decades. But this collection is more than art. Brown, who is a former student of Alma Adams’, says art teaches a valuable lesson.

“Art teaches empathy. Art teaches us to look beyond just what we see at the first glance. Art teaches us to be able to speak with one another. It teaches us compassion.”

A $15,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro will help the atelier reach a broader audience.

“It’s important to us to make sure that art is accessible to everyone in our community, no matter the zip code, or address of what school they attend,” Brown says.

Board President Roymieco Carter is also the Director of Visual Arts at North Carolina A&T State University. He says whether it’s college students or elementary school classes visiting, the atelier paints a lesson students won’t find elsewhere.

“A lot of our students participate in the exhibition and get to learn this history which they don’t know and it’s difficult to teach, you just don’t have time, but they need to know more about North Carolina, African American art, and this is the place they get that information.”

The gallery is planning to host a screening of poet Nikki Giovanni’s documentary “Going to Mars” early next year.

It will also host an exhibition of North Carolina artists of color.

The African American Atelier is located inside the Greensboro Cultural Center on North Davie Street in Downtown Greensboro.