(WGHP) — How can something that didn’t exist just before this time last century seem to have overtaken our planet?

Plastic is everywhere.

“By 2040, the estimates are that we’ll be around 80 million metric tons of plastic that are being produced,” said Sarah Morath, a professor at Wake Forest University’s Law School.

It’s one thing to make that much of something. It’s quite another when there’s nowhere to put it when we’re done using it.

“We’re better at recycling some types of plastic than others,” Morath said. “So for example, plastic bottles … have a recycling rate of around 30% but other types of plastics like polystyrene has a recycling rate much lower.”

You can tell which are more recyclable by looking at the number on them. Recyclable plastics have those chasing arrows. Within or near that, is a number which describes what type of plastic it is. All plastic is not created equal. The higher the number, the more difficult it is to recycle.

Types one and two are known as PETs and are the most recyclable. Even those often can’t be used a second time for the same purpose. For example, the bottles companies like Aquafina or Dasani use for water are often broken down to make other products, but it’s very difficult to use them as a water bottle again.

Morath got interested in plastic as she researched food availability issues.

“We know that plastic is integral and essential to our daily lives,” Morath said. “We know it’s a great barrier. It keeps things sterile. It’s much more lightweight than glass. There are lots of benefits to plastic, but I do think we can be more thoughtful and deliberate about the amount of plastic we use and the ways in which we design plastic.”

Morath understands how pervasive it’s become in all of our lives, even those who eschew its use.

“I’ve read articles about individuals who try to go a day without using plastics, and it’s … really hard to do that,” she said.

Morath believes we can make a big difference if we think more clearly about this subject. Even though some countries don’t appear to want global treaties on the subject, such as China and India, she’s optimistic about getting something done if the US leads the way.

“We can set examples, and we can sort of be a leader in the way in which we attack this problem, and then we can also work with other countries through efforts like a global plastic treaty which are partly underway … It’s something that’s going to require all countries to participate in, but I don’t think we should discount the effect the US can have. If the US moves, maybe other countries will move, as well,” Morath said.

See more on the subjects, including what the different types of plastic look like, in this edition of The Buckley Report.