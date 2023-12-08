GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — In a move that surprised a lot of political watchers, North Carolina 6th District Congresswoman, Kathy Manning announced she will not run for a third term in 2024.

After initially saying she did plan to run, the new maps that the Republican-controlled general assembly recently released made it impossible for a Democrat to win any of the Triad districts, according to Manning’s analysis.

“We spent … a lot of time analyzing the maps,” Manning said. “Of course, it’s been such an incredible honor for me to represent our district, and it was my goal to continue to represent our district because I’ve worked really, really hard to make sure I’m representing everybody: Democrats, Republicans, independents and all across the district from Greensboro, High Point, Kernersville Pleasant Garden all the way to Rockingham County and Caswell County. And when the Republican-lead General Assembly released their new maps, they destroyed the 6th District. They divided Greensboro into three different pieces and put each of those pieces together with a broad range of rural counties that are primarily Republican voters.”

Manning says it’s not that she was afraid of the challenge. but it was more about the position it would put her team in.

“I did not feel that I could ask the thousands of volunteers who would work their hearts out with their time, energy and resources for a campaign for me. I just didn’t think it was fair to ask them to do that when the map is so rigged against a Democrat winning,” Manning said.

What surprised some about the new maps was that splitting a major county into segments was against the rules that were set out for the redistricting committee to follow.

“They have totally disregarded all their rules, common sense and what the people have asked them to do,” Manning said. “It’s a power grab … It’s shameful. If they thought they could win fair maps, they would draw them, but they know they can’t. The voters should be furious, and the voters should be writing letters and calling the Senate president of the North Carolina Senate and the speaker of the North Carolina House and registering their anger at what they have done to our district.”

Redrawing districts to favor one party or the other is a time-honored tradition. Democrats did the same thing when they were in control, and it has been ruled as legal by the courts.

But Manning believes the partisanship has reached untenable levels in recent years.

“I feel like I do everything I can to work on a bipartisan basis,” Manning said. “If you were examining my voting record, there are lots of times I don’t vote with my party. If I see a bill that I think will hurt my district or is the wrong approach … I don’t vote for those bills. And I think what we need is people who work across the aisle, people who will take a hard look at legislation and try to do what’s right for our district but also for the country.”

Even though she says she’s not running for reelection under the current setup, Manning says she plans to remain very active until the end.

“The good news is I had … more than a year left in Congress. When I met with my team yesterday to share this news, I told them I will continue to work as hard as I possibly can, day in and day out, until they drag me out of that office, and I wanted them all to stay with me because we do really important work in our district office to help people who need issues with the federal government resolved, whether it’s veterans benefits or Social Security benefits or tax refunds or passports, and then we work every day in our DC office to get legislation passed that will help the people of this country and of my district,” Manning said. “I also have worked extremely hard to bring our tax dollars home to our district for significant projects that will have a positive impact on our various communities.”

