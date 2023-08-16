(WGHP) — Nothing is forever, but the folks at Camp Carefree hoped to at least be what they were for a little longer.

“This was the only camp like this in North Carolina,” Rhonda Rodenbough said.

She’s been a part of the camp pretty much from the beginning.

“I have lived here since 1988,” she said.

Camp Carefree was the brainchild of Anne Jones who came into a bit of family money in the 1980s.

Rodenbough said Jones felt obligated to do something for others with the money and started Camp Carefree, which is a place where kids with disabilities could come for a week and feel normal at no cost to their families.

“Thirty-eight years. This place has been a place where kids can come out here, and they don’t think about hospitalizations, and their parents don’t have to worry about how they’re going to pay for camp,” said Brad Bailey, who started coming with his younger brother during what the camp calls its Siblings Week.

Counselors like Tony McCallum make sure the kids who come can do all the things traditional campers can do.

“They can. We just have to modify it,” McCallum said. “I’m actually a certified, adapted PE teacher, so modifying things to where they can have a traditional camp experience.”

For Holly and Carter Davenport, it was like a gift from the heavens.

“Our daughter Liza is 12, and she has a … brain malformation that has caused developmental delay, and then Fleming is 10, and he has Down Syndrome,” Holly said. “Last year was the first year, and we were nervous.”

But their kids love it and want to return every summer. But there is talk of developing the land right next to the camp, which is something Phil Berger who represents that area in the state Senate says shouldn’t come as a surprise.

“That particular parcel … if it’s adjacent to Camp Carefree is probably going to be developed at some point,” Berger said about how US-220 which runs beside the camp has been scheduled to become an interstate soon. “Whether it’s going to be a gaming facility, an entertainment district or whether it’s an industrial facility,” Berger said.

Rodenbough said any big development like that could ruin the camp.

“It’s quiet, and it’s peaceful, and it’s really a somber time for a lot of these kids … When you put a city over there on that 192 acres, there’s not going to be any darkness. There’s not going to be any quiet,” Rodenbough said.

“And my concern is … there is going to be lights. There’s going to be traffic. There’s going to be noises. All things that these kids have issues with on a good day,” Bailey said.

“Having extra lights, having extra sounds … can stimulate the kids and give them a different reaction that they may not react well to,” Davenport said.

Nothing has been decided, but Bailey has a plea.

“Please think about this place and think about we don’t need a commercial enterprise out the front door,” he said.

The Rockingham County Commissioners are scheduled to vote on a rezoning of the property on Aug. 21.

See more about the camp in this edition of The Buckley Report.