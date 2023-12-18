(WGHP) — Take a tour of greeNest, and you’d think you were in any of a hundred furniture stores or maybe consignment shops.

“We’re called furniture banks,” Executive Director Julia Toone said.

It’s one thing to scrape together enough money to rent or buy a home, but where do you get enough to fill it with the things you need on a daily basis?

“Imagine living on the street … then you finally get housing, and you have an opportunity to pick out a sofa and not just your your large furniture but your linens and your dishware and cookware and even decorative items, all the things that make a house a home,” Julia said.

That’s the gap greeNest fills.

They take in everything from furniture to kitchen and bath items and provide them to people who have earned what they call feather points (Get it. In the nest, you’ll have feathers that those people can then use to shop within their store). Three hundred or so feather points is usually enough to fill an entire home with essentials.

“Each individual or family referral gets their own appointment, so they come to greeNest with a representative from that agency that referred them, and they have an hour to spend time shopping, sitting on the furniture, trying things out, trading out throw pillows, really making a decision for themselves what they want, what they need, what they like,” Julia said. “For many, it’s an opportunity that they’ve never had before. It’s a pretty exciting, fun experience to be a part of. We have happy tears all the time.”

The items are what you’d expect to see in any traditional store.

“We are selective about the furniture that we accept,” Julia said. “It really does need to be gently used. We always have things that we’re running low on and that we need more of. The hardest things are dressers, sofas. Right now, microwave ovens, twin bedding.”

They can’t take donated mattresses, so they have to buy them for their signature program, which is called Up From the Floor. That provides a bed for kids up to 18 years old who are often sleeping on the floor, maybe on a sofa or with several siblings in the same bed.

“It is the only award of its kind throughout North Carolina,” Claudette Weston said.

Weston runs the Weston Foundation. It’s something she began soon after her husband Joel, a Hanes executive, died suddenly at the age of 47 in 1984.

They were always passionate about their hometown of Winston-Salem as well as the non-profit organizations that helped those who needed a hand. So in 1985, they started giving out a cash award to help what they saw as the best-run non-profits.

“This year, we had seven that could have won,” Weston said. ‘They were that good.”

In the end, greeNest was this year’s winner of the $50,000 dollar gift.

See more of how greeNest and Weston operate in this edition of The Buckley Report.