(WGHP) — We all have our burdens in life. Few people have the weight of the one Adam Hull was asked to carry.

Adam was 8 years old in 1988. On Sundays, he and his parents would go to his paternal grandmother’s house for a family dinner. It was a tradition.

“We were leaving my grandmother’s house on the way home that night,” Adam said about July 17 that year. “He never made it.”

“He,” in this case, is his father Ronnie Hull. Ronnie was a driver for RJ Reynolds and just 32 years old back then. After that night at his mother’s house, Ronnie was driving the family home.

“We had left her house, heading home, and when we got to stop sign there at Friedberg Church Road and Old Salisbury, the roadblock was on our right, which we would have turned right,” Adam said.

It was the night Michael Hayes had a psychotic episode and shot nine people, killing four of them at that intersection.

“When we turned left, (Hayes) stepped out from the shadows in front of the car, stopped us and said a lot of profanities and walked over to the driver’s side window. Didn’t give us much time to do anything. Just as my dad got the window rolled down, he said some more profanities and put the gun up to my dad’s neck and shot him,” Adam said. “My mom said, ‘Adam, get down!’ I got down on the floorboard, and he shot my mom. And then he turned, took a step back and turned and aimed at me through the back window, but the sheriffs, about 30 feet behind us thought they turned the gun on them, and they opened fire, and it knocked him off target, and the bullet that was meant to hit me went into the side panel of the door.”

Hayes’ shooting spree was over, but the damage had already been done.

“I crawled up in his lap, and his eyes were open,” Adam said. “I didn’t know at 8 years old that you die with your eyes open … So I couldn’t understand why he wouldn’t respond. I heard his last breath, and that noise has never left me.”

For years, the moment haunted Adam as it would anyone. He finally found solace in faith and forgave Hayes. It was a gesture not to let Hayes escape culpability but one to relieve the anger Adam felt, and it worked.

“I felt (the hate and anger) all just leave and just quiet and peace,” like I literally felt it leave,” he says.” he said.

In 2003, Adam had twin boys. One of them named Braden has always been musical. He played drums when he was younger then took up guitar when he auditioned for American Idol in 2018 in Charlotte.

He didn’t make it to Hollywood, but his musical fire was lit. Braden had a song about his parents’ divorce get more than a million views on TikTok. Now, has a song inspired by the grandfather he never met.

“I had been dabbling with a lyric in my head about headstones … when you die and with the headstone, you can read everything on the headstone,” things like that,” Braden said. “And I wrote the chorus of the song, and then I … just instantly started thinking about my grandpa I never got to meet.”

The dash between that dates on the headstone represents all you’ve done in your life. The song is appropriately titled “Headstone” and seems to touch everyone.

When he plays it there are “a lot of tears,” Braden said. “When I wrote the first verse, my brother … was instantly in tears. He’s a big dude, so he don’t cry often.”

Adam’s life is finally where he hoped it would be, though he’s had to overcome some real challenges to get there.

“God’s painting a picture. He’s making a masterpiece. Sometimes he has to use dark colors,” Adam said. “But without it, you wouldn’t have such a beautiful picture.”

Hear Braden sing his song “Headstone” in this edition of The Buckley Report.