BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — When you first see Dan Roland, you might think, “I know this guy from somewhere.”

Maybe it’s just that he resembles Fabio Lanzoni the Italian-American actor and model who graced the covers of hundreds of romance novels in the 1908s and ‘90s.

Or if you spent time in the Pacific Northwest in that same time frame, you saw him portraying a Rambo-like character in commercials for the popular Rainier Beer.

As he moved around the country, Dan met his wife Ellen, got married and then got into the motorcycle business. The couple eventually bought their own dealership: Down Home Harley Davidson in Burlington.

It wasn’t long until Dan saw an opportunity beyond selling America’s most iconic motorcycles.

“The first day I walked into a Harley dealership, and I saw … the engines revving and the bell ringing and the beer and all this stuff and the craziness, I said, ‘Man, that’s a reality show,’” Dan said of the events the dealerships put on nationwide called, HD Saturdays.

More than any other American motorcycle brand brand, Harley is a culture.

“Harley is … man, woman, young, old. I see lady writers come in that are 120-pounds holding up these big touring bikes,” Dan said. “I see these guys that are tattooed and bearded and just this rugged guy … I see guys that are 80-years-old that are still riding … Just that commitment and that that culture that defines Harley-Davidson.”

The Rolands are putting the finishing touches on a reality show they call “The Dealer Life,” which is about what they do

“And this is kind of a real life unscripted docuseries where you watch the evolution of everything from the popularity to the success of the business and the growth of the business, so I think this goes on for quite a while,” Dan said.

“It’s a quest for Dan to become number one,” said Wilky Black, whose Hayzen’s Productions company is putting the series together.

Black is used to catching action on the fly from his days in local TV news.

“It’s just interesting seeing this guy work and seeing him operate,” Black said. “I think the bigger challenge is just trying to keep up with Dan … He’s everywhere. Every time I talk to this guy, you learn something new about him.”

They believe the series can go well beyond its current six-episode run.

“I think the show can really take off, but it’s got to appeal to everybody,” Ellen said. “I think the concept is there … It’s just getting the word out there … Once they watch it, they’re going to be hooked.”

See some of the series in this edition of The Buckley Report.