(WGHP) — Take a quick look at the plants growing on Mike and Sue Hansen’s Ozark Akerz farm, and you might think they weren’t doing their jobs tending to it.

“Yes, it may look untidy but … I see paw paws. I see native plants,” said Dr. Linwood Watson, their friend who has helped them develop it. “When I see native plants, that’s good because they are adapted to this area. We are not trying to put the circle in the square peg, which means the farmers here need fewer chemicals.”

Watson is a physician. He did his undergraduate work at UNC-Chapel Hill and went to medical school at East Carolina, so he’s well-versed in modern medicine. But his Haliwa-Saponi Native American heritage roots him in the healing process that already exists in nature.

“So many medicines are derived from native plants,” Watson said. “In order to have a sellable property, the chemical is extracted and then sold and marketed.”

The Hansens decided to switch their land from traditional farming to more natural farming when they saw how it could help heal their bodies. Sue is a cancer survivor who no longer takes any prescription or even over-the-counter medicines.

Their 60-plus acres are now dedicated to the plants that grew here for millennia, which they say are the ones nature intended to be here. But working a farm like this can be like raising children.

“It’s a lot of work. There’s no question,” Mike said. “You have to plant them. You have to mulch them. You have to water them during dry periods, and it is not a small amount of work. You have to weed them. You have to protect them from deer. There is a lot of things to do to protect those little plants to make sure they make it another 20, 30, 40, 150 years.”

The sentry pecan trees next to the Hansen home date to about 1850 and recently helped the Hansens repopulate the farm with native species.

“Mike reached out and told the story of these two great pecans,” said EB Brown, who works for the non-profit Leaf & Limb. “They’ve survived a shifting climate, lots of different weather events.”

The Hansens traded some of the pecan seeds for other trees provided by Leaf & Limb, which has planted more than 10,000 trees in its three years of existence. All of the trees are indigenous to the area, but that means their fruits are seasonal as things were a generation ago.

It’s worked well for the Hansens, and they say you can do it, too.

“If you’ve got a small suburban yard, I would definitely start with elderberries. They grow great in the shade,” Mike said.

See more on the Hansens’ Ozark Akers farm in this edition of the Buckley Report.