HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Car manufacturers have been quick to jump on the electric vehicle bandwagon over the last decade or so.

Truck and bus manufacturers have taken a bit longer, largely because of the engineering challenges of getting batteries that work for a vehicle that heavy.

But Thomas Built Buses, based in the Triad, now believes it’s fully entrenched in the e-bus market with its product called the Jouley.

“It has been on the road for six years,” Thomas Built Buses CEO Kevin Bangston said. “It’s ramping up … We’ve delivered over 500 of the Jouley school buses over the last six years, and we’re seeing kind of the volume in sort of a doubling mode every year … We’re in the mid 200s last year. This year, it will actually be closer to 700.”

That’s just below 5% of what they produce and sell each year.

The Jouley name is a play on the international energy unit the joule, which is used in physics and chemistry and suggested by an employee through an internal naming contest.

Bangston has worked on both the truck side and bus side of the Thomas Built/Daimler Chrysler/Freightliner conglomerate and very much believes he has the company going in the right direction.

“Electric is the future for the school bus industry,” Bangston said. “There are just too many things that make sense for school buses and the electric business model. When you talk about zero admissions and have kids ride every day, and you want them in that environment, it kind of starts there.”

In fact, buses, make more sense in some ways than even long-haul trucks for the batteries.

“If you talk about how much duration can you get on one charge? These days, we get about 130 miles on one charge. That’s well in excess of the vast, vast majority of school bus routes. Buses run for a couple of hours … and then go back and recharge during the day, so the duty-cycle is perfect,” Bangsto said.

The ramp-up in e-bus production has meant an extra 300 jobs at Thomas Built Buses’ Archdale plant.

The company employs roughly 1,800 people overall, and Bangston finds that there is plenty of talent in the Triad to do the work.

“We have to invest very, very heavily in training,” Bangston said. “I would say for most workers, the skill sets (in making electric vs. diesel buses) aren’t dramatically different in terms of the assembly of the vehicle, but there’s an even higher premium on safety and understanding of what the dangers are when you’re dealing with such a high-voltage situation.”

And firefighters across the US and Canada are being trained in how to handle that voltage in case the situation arises.

