(WGHP) — Although he burst onto the academic scene 75 years ago, John Hope Franklin is still relevant today.

His authoritative history “From Slavery to Freedom: A History of African Americans” has recently published its 10th edition and is still an important work today, according to the main author of that latest edition, Harvard history professor Evelyn Brooks Higginbotham.

“It should be in the colleges, and it’s in there,” Higginbotham said. “It should be in the high schools, and it’s in there.”

Higginbotham is familiar with more than just the two editions she’s written.

“I grew up with that book, so I have read probably every edition. But in 2004, John Hope Franklin asked me to be his new co-author,” she said.

In a recent symposium on the book and Hope Franklin’s overall work held at two of the universities at which he taught, North Carolina Central and Duke, his only child John Whittington Franklin spoke about both the delights and challenges of growing up the son of a legendary scholar.

“He was a very warm person,” Whittington Franklin said. “What I’ve learned from people today here at the symposium is how gracious he was to average people … When you would walk with him at the grocery store, he would stop and people would come up and talk to him and ask him questions. He was very approachable.”

But Whittington Franklin admits with a warm smile that there were challenges, too.

“When I went to university, he was president of the United Chapters of Phi Beta Kappa. So every professor I had would go down the list of students the first day … and stop at my name and say, ‘Are you John Hope Franklin’s son?’ And this would be in any class, regardless of the subject. And I said, ‘Well, that’s not germane to your class.’ You’re not supposed to talk back to the professor, even before they introduced the syllabus, but that was the challenge I would face. He was so well known,” Whittington Franklin said.

And well-regarded, too. Hope Franklin taught at the University of Cambridge in England and later was chairman of the history department at the University of Chicago before being recruited to come to Duke where he taught both at the university and the law school. All that travel meant Whittington Franklin was something of a citizen of the world.

“People were aware of his scholarship and his knowledge, and they began to invite him to be a visiting professor at historically white colleges,” Whittington Franklin said. “So I learned to walk at Wisconsin, talk at Cornell. I was at Berkeley … the summer I was five.”

