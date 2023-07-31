(WGHP) — “That’s John Lennon in his apartment,” Matt Lewis said.

Lewis is in his dining room looking through a pile of photographs he’s taken over the decades.

“You know who he is: the president,” Lewis said.

It’s not just a photo of President Gerald Ford at his desk in the Oval Office. It’s a photo of President Ford getting up to shake hands with Lewis, who the president was just informed had won the Pulitzer Prize as a photographer at the Washington Post.

“Any time you go to the White Hous … it’s an exciting experience,” Lewis said.

He wasn’t sure that was the direction his life would take him. His grandfather HJ Lewis was a renowned photographer in their hometown of McDonald, Pennsylvania, just west of Pittsburgh.

Lewis found work in the steel mills after a few years as a medic in the Navy.

When he couldn’t get the kind of promotions or raise he wanted at the foundry, he says a little voice in his head told him he needed to become a photographer.

Soon after, he was in his grandfather’s studio.

“Lo and behold, there was a magazine … There was an ad for a correspondence course at the New York Institute of Photography, so that’s what I did,” Lewis said.

He worked for the Washington Post from 1965 until 1990 when he retired to Thomasville and kept shooting for the local paper to stay busy.

“All a photograph is is really an emotion on film,” Lewis said.

Sometimes that emotion is apparent like in the shots he took of clashes between the police and protestors at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in 1968 where he says he didn’t feel safe in the midst of the battle.

He can appreciate his work now that he’s 93.

“Very seldom my heart starts beating real fast, but when I saw those lights around the podium, around his lips,” he said of one particular photo taken of Martin Luther King, Jr. in Feb. 1968 just weeks before his assassination

It was all in a day’s work for a man who was photographing the world’s most famous people in the second half of the 20th century.

“It’s one I’ll never forget. I couldn’t take a better picture,” he said of one he took of Muhammad Ali greeting some kids.

See more of Lewis’ work and hear how he found out about his Pulitzer win in this edition of The Buckley Report.