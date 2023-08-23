(WGHP) — A Guilford County program is helping students pay for a college education.

“Those need to go to second grade,” Madison Powers said as she pulled items from a shelf in classroom 301 at McLeansville Elementary School.

It’s the same school she attended a number of years ago. She returned to teach and hasn’t left.

“When I was little, I wanted to be a scientist … Now I’m a teacher,” she said.

But it’s a career that might not have happened without the help of shift_ed, which used to be known as Say Yes Guilford. It’s a program designed to fill the gap between what families can pay for college and the cost.

It’s a “last dollars” idea to get a family to the point where college is affordable.

“The fact that college is continuously becoming more expensive … does create lots of anxiety in high schoolers and even potentially some middle schoolers,” Powers said.

Wendy Poteat understands. She’s the president and CEO of shift_ed, so she deals with these issues on a daily basis and says one of the big challenges is that families don’t.

“I think when parents and families start to think about college … they wait too late … to think about this is what we need to do to prepare for college,” Poteat said. “Also thinking about when do you start applying for scholarships?”

Although in its initial iterations as Say Yes Guilford, shift_ed hoped to cover more than just last dollars and do it for all Guilford County students. That proved to be a bit more than was achievable, so they began focusing on families at the lower end of the income scale.

“A family that only makes $10,000 to $15,000 a year, those are the ones, traditionally, who you see drop out of college because they can’t afford the things outside of (tuition) like food,” Poteat said.

But as shift_ed looks to help families afford college, they want to make sure families are choosing properly.

“Match and fit is something you hear folks in our industry talk about,” Poteat said. “The match and fit for a student encompasses the cost, and what are the different things the campus offers academically? What are the graduation rates? What is the campus culture like? I think you have to really think about what … is this the best match and fit for your student. If you can’t afford to send your kid to Duke, you might need to take Duke off the list.”

Poteat says that shouldn’t worry anyone. Plus, she says there is a proven way to make college much more affordable.

“There’s a stigma behind, ‘We have to send our kids to a four-year college,’” she said. “That’s not something that you have to do. Your kids don’t have to live on campus. Your kids don’t have to start at a four-year college. I tell kids all the time the best way to take advantage of the system we have in North Carolina is to think about doing those first two years at a GTCC and then using the articulation agreements that are in place with the North Carolina system to transfer to an A&T to a UNCG.”

See the astounding amount college tuition has increased and why in this edition of The Buckley Report.