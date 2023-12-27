GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Everyone welcomes the end of the pandemic, but that’s not to say there isn’t a downside.

One big downside for the childcare industry is the end of $24 billion in subsidies the federal government had provided to the industry over the last three years. Losing that money is estimated to lead to the closure of 70,000 daycares, leaving more than 355,000 children without a place to go each day.

The industry had already taken a big blow from the pandemic in how they had to operate.

“We intermingle and everything and then everybody had to be separated into their rooms, and there was no intermingling during the pandemic,” says Janet Auman, who has run Our Children’s House daycare and its predecessor for 40 years. “So it changed a lot of the way things were.”

Our Children’s House believes it is secure for years to come, but things will definitely be different. Auman is retiring. She’s leaving the school in the hands of her longtime right hand woman Joy Landers and her niece. But Auman has seen the challenges of recruiting the quality of workers OCH requires.

“Pay comes into a lot of that and being able to give benefits and those kinds of things. It’s very difficult in childcare, especially a small center like hours,” Auman said.

“I would hate to see this place close. That’s for sure,” said Lauren Cooklin, who sent both her son and daughter to OCH. “I think that they’ve made such an impact on Greensboro and Greensboro families. I think our entire community has been impacted by the character that they built here.”

Alumna and women like Precious Crenshaw came out in force to back that idea up.

“The emotional intelligence that I gained was big,” Crenshaw said. “You definitely get the fundamentals of math and reading … along with that family that you get and nurturing. They have that one-on-one teaching … If you had an issue or you were like dealing with an issue, they would sit you down and talk to you one-on-one.”

“It’s changes you as a person for the better,” says Addison Tysinger, a more recent graduate who is 12-years-old.

“When we came here, I just immediately fell in love with the teachers. I felt seen. I felt like I was going to be connected to people who had me be a part of the picture,” Cooklin said. “I think because they’re so intentional about their relationships both with the children and with the parents, and it’s genuine … Even in little things throughout the day, they’d send pictures and texts, so I always had a glimpse into what my children were doing, and it definitely gave me comfort, but it really was relational. We became part of a team, and it wasn’t just with the kids. In a way, we also felt relationships with the other parents.”

“They keep up with you beyond graduation from here,” Crenshaw said. “They are very involved in your family life when you are here, but then past that, they still check up on you. If you have events and things that you want them to be a part of, they’ll come and attend it.”

It all goes back to the philosophy Auman started the school with.

“You want somewhere where your children feel safe and loved and made to know what their worth is,” Auman said.

See Our Children’s House in action in this edition of The Buckley Report.