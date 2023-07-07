(WGHP) — The story goes that the writer, Mark Twain, famously said that, “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.”

There is some question as to whether Twain really said (or wrote) that but the point stands: ideas often come back around after a few years.

One that never seems to go away is the idea that some people have, “gamed the system,” so that they can get wealthy at the expense of others.

It may have hit its zenith in what came to be known (pejoratively) as, “The Gilded Age,” which was, roughly, the last quarter of the 19th century. That’s when a handful of people accumulated wealth on a scale never seen, before – people like Andrew Carnegie, a Scottish immigrant who founded US Steel; banker, JP Morgan and John D. Rockefeller of Standard Oil.

The idea is that they got so rich because they built monopolies that kept everyone else poor so they could, in essence, “have it all.”

“One is the myth of the robber barons – that’s actually the title of a book by Burton Folsom – who showed that if you think of the great robber baron monopolies – Standard Oil, US Steel – the price of those products fell a lot as the result of monopolization,” says Duke University professor, Michael Munger. “What they were doing was realizing the economies of scale in production and transportation. And, as a result, they had a big part in spurring the enormous increase in economic growth in the United States in the late part of the 19th and the early part of the 20th century. So, the Gilded Age was produced, partly, by the enormous increase in productivity, wages and reductions in price as a result of the robber barons. Did they make a lot of money? Sure, because there were so many transactions.”

Munger has won a bunch of awards as a teacher at Duke but he says he feels few people truly understand capitalism and what’s at the heart of it.

“The thing that I think people don’t realize is, if there’s a transaction – if I sell you something, it makes both of us better off. Economics call this the rule of the double thank you. I thank you, you thank me because both of us are better off as a result,” says Munger. “Well, suppose I do that millions of times. Millions of people thank me in the forms of me making a small amount of profit on each one of things. Do I become rich as a result? Sure. Do I deserve that wealth? I deserve it because I’ve created so much value of the economy.”

That’s why today’s uber-wealthy – people like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Bill Gates – are engines of the growing economy. They helped make many people very well off on their way to becoming rich, themselves.

And, as Musk and Facebook Founder, Mark Zuckerberg argue about when they’ll beat each other up in a UFC octagon, Munger says we should understand that what they’re doing with Twitter and Facebook/Instagram is different than what Carnegie did with US Steel and Rockefeller did with Standard Oil. Calls for breaking up social media companies are not a good idea.

“Most of the social media unicorns or giants, their product is free,” says Munger. “How can you say they’re charging too much? Now, maybe they have too much political power. Maybe we’re concerned about concentrations of political power but that’s really an entirely different question. t is quite possible that the concentration of political power is a problem but it’s not an economic problem and economic solutions like anti-trust are misguided. Things may be bad, but they’re not so bad that misguided policy can’t make them worse. The only reason it was the only choice is because it was so much better than the alternatives. And we shouldn’t punish people to make things much better than the alternatives. There are alternatives to Facebook. There’s a famous article in the New York Times, 2009, we need to break up this monopoly: MySpace.”

Remember that?

Well, those aren’t the only ideas misunderstood by so many Americans, says Professor Munger. Most people have no clue how many people in the US are trying to live on the minimum wage. Find out, in this edition of The Buckley Report.