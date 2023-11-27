(WGHP) — Gillean Smith saw herself as a journalist and an heir to what her father did for decades.

“What I consider myself as is a storyteller, and I’m the one who likes interviewing people, and I’m the one who likes telling the stories,” Gillean said.

Her father Merriman Smith was the proverbial Dean of the Press Corps at the White House. He worked for the wire service United Press International for thirty years, covering every president from Franklin Roosevelt to Richard Nixon.

But it was the fourth president he covered, John F. Kennedy, who changed the course of his life. Smith was just a few cars behind Kennedy when the president was shot outside of the book repository in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963.

At the time, the lead press car had a hotline to get back to the home office. They took turns sitting next to it and having the first access to it. On that day, it was the Associated Press’ turn.

But the other reporters didn’t embrace technology as Merriman had. He did anything to make his reporting better and quicker.

Merriman knew exactly what was happening when the shots rang out in Dallas that day.

“He knew right away that it was gunfire … because he was a gun enthusiast, so he was quite aware,” Gillean said. “And that … is the beginning of what he would then turn into a Pulitzer Prize-winning story when he grabbed it, and he said three shots fired.”

Smith won the Pulitzer in 1964 for his reporting on the assassination, including his description of Lyndon Johnson’s impromptu inauguration on Air Force One on the way back to Washington.

Gillean occasionally listens back to her father’s description of that moment which is classic Merriman: highly descriptive of the scene but without bravado or malice.

It went like this:

A Dallas Police officer drove me from the hospital to the airport and I went aboard Air Force One, the large center cabin was darkened. All shades drawn, members of the Kennedy staff sitting stunned, staring straight ahead, some crying softly. Sarah T. Hughes, 67-year-old federal judge, old friend of the Johnsons rushed in a special car to the big, white ramp at the front of Air Force One. Someone pressed a small, black Bible into the hands of the judge as she went aboard. Secret Service agents gently placed the coffin in the rear cabin of the plane – a cabin, incidentally, which served as the living room for the president and his family when they were airborne. “Jackie went to small bedroom; she wanted a few moments to compose herself. Then, Mrs. Kennedy walked down the narrow corridor from her bed chamber and into the lounge. She was dry-eyed but her face was a mask of shock. As a man might lead a small child, Johnson took her hand and led Jackie to a place at his left side. Mrs. Johnson stood at his right. Johnson then nodded to the judge and thus, a new chapter of American history had begun. The ceremony had taken only two minutes. It was 2:38, eastern standard time. –Merriman Smith

“What the anniversary of JFK’s death means to me is, for a moment in time, there was a man who had a lot of different problems like you and me, like other families. But at that moment in time, he was doing his job. He was always prepared, and he told the world that something extraordinarily sad was happening, and the world listened to Merriman Smith. The world listened to Smitty,” Gillean said.

But for her, Merriman was dad, and she still admires the relationship he had with her mother.

“I have letters … that I look back, and I was seeing some of the letters that they corresponded with each other … He said, ‘Somehow, I just don’t understand why you want to be with a guy like me,’” she said. “And even in this book that he made for me, he says, ‘Why does a woman like this want to be with a man like me,'”

She knew though their love was real.

“She loved him to the core,” Gillean said. “Their love letters … were passionate but creative … She loved him dearly, forever.”

It was her father who began the tradition of the Press Corps Dean, who is the person sitting in the center seat of the front row in the White House Press Room, to end each press conference by saying for the group: “Thank you, Mr. President.”

“Every time I hear that, I always think of my father. ‘Thank you, Mr. President’ will always be associated with him as far as I’m concerned,” Gillean said.

Smith’s namesake son Merriman, Jr. was a helicopter pilot in Vietnam who died during the war.

That, perhaps on top of the trauma from not just seeing President Kennedy after he was shot but having to report on it as it happened, appeared to be too much for Merriman who took his own life in 1970 at the age of 57.

He is buried in Arlington National Cemetery next to his son.

There is more on Merriman, including what his daughter wishes she could say to him today in this edition of The Buckley Report.