GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — You can sense the pride James Canaday has in his home as he gives you a tour.

“This is the back, the deck right here,” says James, walking by the side of the house. “They did a brand new roof for me,” he says, “the shutters, we have brand new shutters.”

And a paint job as well as a new front door. It cost far more than James, himself, could afford but he got some help from a group called, Community Housing Solutions. They’re based in Greensboro and do work for folks who qualify but can’t afford them, themselves. Often, it’s the case of someone who needs things to keep a house from being declared unlivable or just things to make it warmer and safer, like a new furnace or electrical wiring.

“I had the pleasure of doing the assessment, the home repair assessment for James Canaday,” says Gene Brown, who runs Community Housing Solutions. “And so I remember meeting with him and talking with him and James sharing his artwork with me and you could just see the pride bubbling over. And he mentioned, ‘Yeah. Bill Mangum has helped me, and he’s been my friend for this many years.’”

That’s true. Mangum – the internationally-known artist – met James in Mangum’s many years of volunteering at Urban Ministries in Greensboro.

“James came in – I distinctly remember him wearing this backpack, he was carrying his art supplies and when he heard me talking, he learned that I was an artist as well,” says Mangum. “That kinship began, and then that relationship fostered and I’ve known him over the more than 25 years.”

For 34 years, Mangum has done a yearly, unique painting that was used to raise money for shelters like Urban Ministries all across the state, raising more than $11 million and called it, “The Honor Card.” He was going to, “retire,” the Honor Card idea until he came across Community Housing Solutions and saw what they did – the way they went out to homes, personally, to do the work and maybe more importantly, create community – what Gene Brown calls, “Common Unity,” with the people they serve.

“There’s something about having a personal relationship and seeing opportunities we could take just a little bit of your gift and exponentially compound it,” says Mangum about keeping the Honor Card idea alive with CHS.

“It’s one thing to give a gift and it’s one thing to sing the praises but when you’re willing to go out and get your hands dirty and to participate, there’s a bonding there that really is quite moving,” he says of the Community Housing Solution team and volunteers who do the work.

You can help by purchasing an Honor Card at Fleet Plummer, at Pack and Post or online.

Community Housing Solutions work is in high demand – especially in the five years since a major tornado did so much damage to the east side of Greensboro. But, as word of their work gets out, the requests continue to increase.

“We’re starting to get calls from other organizations outside of Guilford County to learn more about the work that we do,” says Brown.

See how you can help in this edition of The Buckley Report.