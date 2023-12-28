(WGHP) — As a kid growing up in Jamestown, Paul Newby never saw himself where he is today as the chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court.

But he says it was how he was formed growing up in Jamestown that made the difference.

“Mom was a school teacher. Dad, a linotype operator, worked for Hall Printing Company in High Point,” said Newby who graduated from Ragsdale High School in 1973. “But when I started my undergraduate school, I kept the doors open between law and medicine until … I had a summer internship with the Public Defender’s Office in Guilford County, and the public defender Wally Harrelson assigned me to High Point, and that was a great experience … I worked with a guy named Fred Lind. They taught me a lot about the law and treating people with dignity and respect even those that had done things they shouldn’t. But then the next summer, I worked at the US Supreme Court. I wrote speeches and articles for Chief Justice Warren Berger. It was the bicentennial of the Declaration of Independence. My children think I was actually alive at the drafting of the Declaration of Independence, but I was at the Bicentennial, and so I wrote speeches and article and that sunk the hook in pretty, pretty deeply.”

After 16 years on the Supreme Court as an associate justice, Newby became chief justice after winning an election in 2020 by just a few hundred votes. As the pandemic began, he knew he had a big job on his hands.

“I actually went to the governor and got him to say that courthouse employees were essential workers,” Newby said. ‘I said, ‘Governor, the state constitution says the courts will be open. We’re not open, and if we’re not open, what does that tell people about how they can resolve their disputes?’”

The court Newby now leads has reversed some recent decisions that were handed down before the court majority switched from Democrat to Republican, leading to some accusations that Newby’s court has become political.

Newby has something to say about that.

“One, what about the decisions before? Were they political?” he said, adding that his goal has always been to remain dedicated to the law as written. “When the court strays into the legislative realm, and when we make decisions that are political as opposed to legal or constitutional, why is that not us usurping the role of the legislature?”

The part of his job that most people don’t see or know is how the position is more CEO than it is judge. The chief justice is in effect the governor of the judicial branch, overseeing thousands of employees and constantly looking to innovate to improve the delivery of justice.

“We’re also innovating with regard to (who handles cases),” Newby said. “In the past, we had only Superior Court judges doing H and I felony pleas. Now, what does that mean? That means you got somebody sitting in jail who’s probably got a drug offense that … is going to lose their job … is going to lose any opportunity with their family. And if they’re going to play and be given probation, which is generally what happens, let’s get them out of the jail where they’re not getting any treatment at all and get them back into society. So that’s one of the innovations that we’ve done in all 100 counties … There are a lot of counties that did not have one judge-one case for family law. So imagine you’re going through the most heart-rending situation that you have ever encountered with your family imploding, and every time you go to court, you’ve got a different judge, and your lawyer has got to explain to them … what’s going on.”

See more on Judge Newby in this edition of The Buckley Report.