(WGHP) — Graffiti isn’t what you think of when you think of a young Boy Scout. But when Brian Lewis was a scout, as a kid growing up in Winston-Salem, he was slowly drawn to doing art on walls with a can of spray paint.

“Graffiti was a catalyst and I found a way to do what I love and make a living out of it,” says Lewis. “And it’s really fulfilling traveling around the world and most of the US but whether it’s honoring somebody from the area or just painting a beautiful, more aesthetic piece, having the community like behind you and taking pictures and just showing respect for what you do is cool.”

The reason Lewis has respect is that the murals he paints – many in his current hometown of Greensboro, but really all around the country and a few outside of it – are either creative masterpieces or look like a photo – and do we need to remind you he’s doing it all with … a can of spray paint?

You can see much of his work on his Instagram page but on a simple drive through Greensboro, it’s hard to avoid his work, especially along Battleground Avenue where he has work prominently displayed on places like the Red Cinemas or Pig Pounder Brewery. For Lewis, who paints under the name he uses as his signature when he did graffiti, “Jeks,” it was a journey to get to the level he is at, now.

“I just kind of fell in love with the spray paint as a medium,” says Lewis. “So it carried on, got more into the graffiti culture into piercing and lettering – not tagging per se, and so that’s kind of how that was the blossom and then years down the road, I got back into it and kind of just tinkered around in the backyard, practice every day and found out that I had a knack for like realism. I could draw with the paint.”

He draws well enough to have done more than 200 murals in his five years or so, painting professionally, including those we mentioned that are beyond our borders.

“Bogota, Colombia was my first venture out of the states, then Nova Scotia, Canada,” he says.

And he doesn’t want to stop there.

“I just want to go bigger, I’m obsessed with painting bigger and bigger. I used to think this was a massive wall,” he says of the 30-or-so-foot mural he’s painting in Mt. Airy on this day. “And this is kind of a small one for me nowadays. I can bust something like this out in a week or less – five days – and I want to spend like a month on something, I want to really get into it.”

For years, he was a musician and a bartender. He didn’t begin painting for a living until five years ago, when he turned 35. There’s a lesson in there, Lewis believes.

“If there’s something that you want to do that you have a dream of doing it, give it a shot, no matter how old you are,” he says.

See how Brian Lewis sets up a wall to create his phenomenally-realistic murals in this edition of The Buckley Report.

You can view more of Lewis’ work on his Instagram.