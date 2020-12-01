Youth Soccer National League postpones major event in Greensboro due to COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Given the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the US Youth Soccer National League is postponing a major event in Greensboro until further notice.

The showcase series and playoff games were scheduled for this weekend at the Bryan Park Soccer Complex.

North Carolina Fusion Soccer was supposed to host the event. The executive director says it’s a big blow to the community.

Close to 200 teams were supposed to be in Greensboro. That’s hundreds of people staying at hotels, eating out and spending their money locally.

The executive director of NC Fusion says between a lack of participation and canceled events he estimates the nonprofit is down $1.5 to $2.5 million since March.

“It certainly has limited our opportunity to do some of the things we want to be able to do with our organization and our impact that we are having on kids,” said Scott Wollaston.

Wollaston says players were finally allowed back on the field in June, under strict guidelines.

“I also recognize the trends are changing and headed the other way and we want to do our part to make sure people are safe,” said Wollaston.

NC Fusion was prepared to host the league’s event, but they decided to postpone with the health of the soccer community in mind, as a growing number of teams were forced to pull out due to cases within their clubs.

“Anytime we have a large event with teams and players coming from outside the area can be transformational and millions of dollars of economic impact,” said Wollaston.

One of Wollaston’s concerns is that rising COVID-19 cases could jeopardize the immediate future of youth sport.

“I don’t know that everyone is going to make it through this time, and I think it’s really important that if people understand how valuable youth sports should be now is a really great time to step up and help these nonprofit organizations get through this tough time, so that our younger kids have these opportunities in the future,” said Wollaston.

NC Fusion hopes to keep the showcase series and playoff games at Bryan Park and reschedule for late March or April.