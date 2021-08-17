Wyndham Championship names a new tournament director

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Wyndham Championship has named a new tournament director following the conclusion of the 82nd annual Wyndham Championship.

Bobby Powell will take over for Mark Brazil effective immediately. Powell has been the Wyndham Championship operators director since 2004. Brazil is moving on to be the CEO of the Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation, which oversees tournament operations.

Powell was recruited by Brazil to join the Wyndham Championship family in 2004, previously Powell worked as the vice president of operations for the American Junior Golf Association.

Powell played golf at Baker University before transferring to the University of Kansas.

“It’s exciting,” Powell said. “It’s something, in my professional career, that I’d thought about and wanted for quite some time. We’d been talking about it for a little while now, so probably more than anything else, it was a matter of time, and the time is now. “I don’t think a seismic change is coming; it’s not a brand-new thing for my role or Mark’s role. He’s still going to be involved in the golf tournament; he’s not going anywhere. He’s taking on some new responsibilities and projects as the head of our foundation, which then leads to me taking on some of his old tasks and responsibilities as tournament director.” Bobby Powell

Powell and his wife, Cari, live in Greensboro and have two children.

Mark Brazil will continue to oversee the Wyndham Championship but his work with the Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation will focus on developing a music scene in central North Carolina that will become a music destination for rising music stars.