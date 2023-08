GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Lucas Glover emerged victorious in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday night.

Glover finished the final round at -20 beating out Russel Henley and Ben An who tied for second at -18.

Glover is a native of the Carolinas, he was born in Greenville, South Carolina, and attended Clemson University.

Glover emerged victorious after a nearly 2-hour long weather delay caused by severe thunderstorms in the Triad.