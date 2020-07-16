Wyndham Championship is a great partner for The First Tee of the Triad

The First Tee of the Triad is thriving in large part due to the financial support that comes from the Wyndham Championship.

Even in a year when fans will not be allowed to attend the tournament at the Sedgefield Country Club because of COVID-19, Wyndham is expected to continue its charitable donations at the same level, which makes the First Tee very excited.

Since the program started here in 2007, it has not only introduced thousands of kids to the game of golf, but to the character education program which separates First Tee from other sports-only programs.