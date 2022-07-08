HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Former WWE executive Vince McMahon allegedly paid numerous women for their silence in misconduct allegations over the past two decades, according to the Wall Street Journal.

According to the allegations, McMahon made payments to four women who all had former ties to WWE.

One of the women is a former WWE wrestler who alleges that McMahon coerced her into giving him oral sex.

That same woman also alleges that McMahon refused to renew her contract with the company in 2005 after she refused to continue their sexual relationship. McMahon is said to have eventually negotiated a $7.5 million settlement for her silence.

In other allegations, a WWE contractor says McMahon sent her unsolicited nude photos and harassed her sexually while she was performing her duties. A $1 million settlement was reportedly reached in 2008.

An additional $1 million dollar payment was allegedly made to a former WWE manager who claimed to have had a sexual relationship with McMahon.

These new allegations come just three weeks after McMahon’s stepping down as WWE Chairman and CEO amid an investigation into him allegedly paying a former employee $3 million to remain silent about an affair they were having.

“I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation,” McMahon said in a statement at the time. “I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are.”