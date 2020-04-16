WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel dies

Legendary WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel passed away at age 69, the WWE reports.
He was affectionately referred to as “The Fink” throughout most of his career and made his ring announcing debut in 1977 at Madison Square Garden.
When the WWE was created in 1980, Finkel became the first employee and would go on to be the longest-serving as well.
For over two decades Superstars such as The Ultimate Warrior, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and more would have a title victory marked by Finkel’s signature call, “and NNNEEEWWW World Champion!”
WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recognized him for that and his other accomplishments in a tweet Thursday.
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and current WWE Superstar Kevin Owens also remembered “The Fink” on Twitter.