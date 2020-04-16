WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel dies

Legendary WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel passed away at age 69, the WWE reports.

He was affectionately referred to as “The Fink” throughout most of his career and made his ring announcing debut in 1977 at Madison Square Garden.

When the WWE was created in 1980, Finkel became the first employee and would go on to be the longest-serving as well.

For over two decades Superstars such as The Ultimate Warrior, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and more would have a title victory marked by Finkel’s signature call, “and NNNEEEWWW World Champion!”

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recognized him for that and his other accomplishments in a tweet Thursday.

In what has already been a tough week for our @WWE family, today we lost our 1st ever employee and WWE Hall of Famer, @howardfinkel. Howard’s voice is iconic & recognized by generations of fans. He will be missed. #RIPHowardFinkel Thank you for everything. ❤️🙏❤️ — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 16, 2020

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and current WWE Superstar Kevin Owens also remembered “The Fink” on Twitter.

Howard Finkle was on Team Hogan through the good and bad times,even when I was on the outs Howard would call on a consistent basis to tell me to always keep my head up,it was” never say never” and “you and Vince will work it out”,my good friend RIP,I love you 4LifeHH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) April 16, 2020

Howard was the best. It’s that simple. I’ll never forget the last few times I saw him…the excitement he still had for the industry, the genuine concern he showed when asking about how my family was doing despite his own declining health…



I’m so grateful I got to know him. https://t.co/sALmt2Ihb6 — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) April 16, 2020