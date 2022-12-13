GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The World Cup’s final four teams – defending finalists France and Croatia, venerable Argentina and upstart Morocco – are ready to play down to the championship match at 10 a.m. Sunday in Qatar.

As noted, France, which beat longtime rival England, and Croatia battled in July 2018, when France won an offensive duel, 4-2. But to meet again, they will have to overcome legend and surprise.

To celebrate these final four teams, we thought you might like to relive some of the scenes from the quarterfinal victories. Check out these photos.

First, it’s Croatia, which today at 2 plays Argentina and its legendary star Lionel Messi who perhaps is playing in his final World Cup. He never has won a World Cup and was the star of Argentina’s victory over the Netherlands in a quarterfinal.

France on Wednesday at 2 p.m. will play Morocco. And not to take anything away from the defending champs’ march toward a repeat, Morocco could make history with another upset of its fellow team from Group F. All World Cup finalists have been either from Europe or South America.