Wong, Timberlake lead Miami past NC State 65-59

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Isaiah Wong scored 24 points and Earl Timberlake had six of his career-high 13 in the last 68 seconds as Miami finally won a close game, defeating North Carolina State 64-59 on Saturday.
An 8-0 run inside the last four minutes put the Hurricanes, who lost their previous three games by a total of five points, ahead 58-54.
The Wolfpack got a quick 3-pointer from Thomas Allen in the right corner but Timberlake grabbed the rebound and slammed it home.
Seconds later he grabbed a Wolfpack miss and was fouled, the freshman calmly making two at the line for a 62-57 lead.
Allen scored 14 points to lead the Wolfpack.
