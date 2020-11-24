Woman sues LSU for redacting name from police report in case she says involved former LSU, NFL athlete

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– In 2016, Samantha Brennan accused Derrius Guice, an ex-LSU star who went on to play in the NFL, of taking a nude photo of her, a photo she says was taken and distributed without her consent.

In August of 2020 she wanted to obtain the original police report she filed when this saga began.

Brennan says she called the university multiple times and went through many obstacles including filing suit to finally get the report, only to see that the accused perpetrator’s name was redacted from it.

On Monday, Brennan’s case was heard in front of Judge Janice Clark in the 19th Judicial Court in Baton Rouge.

“That’s why we went forward today, we think we are entitled to attorneys fees and costs, we think we are entitled to arbitrary and capricious damages and quite frankly we think the redactions that are in those records are incorrect,” Attorney Scott Sternberg, who is representing Brennan, said.

LSU’s legal team is firmly standing by their statement that the University must protect the privacy of its students.

“We struggle to maintain some level of privacy for the students who are involved and the people who make complaints especially when students decide they don’t want to go forward with those complaints,” LSU’s Vice President of Legal Counsel Winston Decuir Jr. said.

LSU’s legal team says the privacy policy protects those who are accused but never convicted.

“The police have a fear that if folks have a fear their names will become public simply because they went to the police it would make investigating future crimes really difficult,” Decuir said.

During the hearing, Brennan said she wants the world to know her truth and for Guice’s involvement to be confirmed.

“She just feels like she didn’t get justice even though she got the records which is what she sued for and we got them.. she wants the full array of justice and I think that’s what this is about,” Sternberg said.

Judge Clark decided both parties have seven days to write a five page memorandum before she makes an official ruling.