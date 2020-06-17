Winston-Salem Open canceled for 2020, expected to return in 2021

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Open has been canceled for 2020, but it’s expected to return in 2021.

The Winston-Salem Open made the announcement Wednesday.

The tournament was initially scheduled for Aug. 22 through 20, serving as a finale of the summer-long US Open series.

“While disappointed, the Winston-Salem Open believes this decision will enable professional tennis to return safely to its most important event in the United States, the US Open,” organizers said in a news release.

Over the last three months, the USTA and ATP/WTA Tours have been working to reopen professional tennis. To ensure safety of players, the USTA released a plan to move the Western & Southern Open from Cincinnati, Ohio, to Flushing Meadows, New York. That event is scheduled for the same week that the Winston-Salem Open would have taken place.

“We reviewed a range of models for having the Winston-Salem Open in August,” Winston-Salem Open Tournament Director Jeff Ryan said. “But above all, we made our decision for the good of the sport of tennis.

“We are fully supportive of the decision to hold back-to-back events in New York and are proud to be part of the structure that will allow the New York tournaments to take place,” Ryan said. “While this is disappointing, we want our community and supporters to know that our decision has positively impacted the single most important tennis event in the U.S. The US Open funds the grassroots tennis programs across the country. This decision has enabled it to take place.”

USTA plans to take additional steps to keep everyone safe, including coronavirus testing, additional locker room space, dedicated housing and more.