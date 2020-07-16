Winston-Salem/Forsyth County high schools continue the delay of athletics

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County high schools will continue to delay the start of voluntary workouts for all fall sports.

The school system released the following statement on Thursday afternoon:

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County High School principals have unanimously decided to delay indefinitely the start of voluntary workouts for all WS/FCS fall high school sports. Voluntary, outdoor workouts, with limited participation and no use of equipment were scheduled to begin Monday, July 20.

This morning, WS/FCS high school principals agreed that, based on the current Covid-19 statistics in our state and Forsyth County it remains in the best interest of student and staff safety to delay the start of summer workouts indefinitely. Principals will work with the district to re-evaluate in early August.

As always, WS/FCS continues to follow the guidance of public health officials to protect the health and safety of our students and staff.

If/when workouts proceed, all athletic personnel will follow guidelines set forth by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association and local health officials.