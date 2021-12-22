Who will Wake Forest play in the 2021 Gator Bowl? COVID-19 sidelines Texas A&M

Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr. (18) reacts after making a play during first half action against the Clemson Tigers at BB&T Field on October 6, 2018 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The Tigers defeated the Demon Deacons 63-3. (Brian Westerholt/Sports On Film)

(WGHP) — Wake Forest’s Gator Bowl matchup is in the balance after COVID-19 sidelines another college sports program.

Texas A&M will have to miss the 2021 Gator Bowl due to a COVID-19 outbreak. According to Wake Forest, they are collaboratively working with the ACC to find an opponent for the bowl.

The Aggies and the Demon Deacons were set to face off, but now the Deacs will have to wait to see if a replacement team can be found.

Another bowl match would likely have to be impacted in order for another team to be available.

“The hard work and dedication of our players and staff all season long elevated our brand of Wake Forest University and I am extremely proud of all we accomplished on and off the field during the fall semester. Our student-athletes, specifically our seniors, deserve this last opportunity to compete as a team for the chance to win a championship,” Head Coach Dave Clawson said.

If the Gator Bowl is canceled, ticket purchasers will automatically receive a full refund at their point of purchase.

Ticket holders are encouraged to wait for the final word on the status of the game.

However, purchasers who ordered directly from the Wake Forest Ticket Office and would like to request a refund regardless of new opponent, you may contact the Wake Forest Ticket Office at tix@wfu.edu or (336) 758-3322 ext 1.