Who signed whom in college football? Here are the lists for North Carolina

(WGHP) — An early signing period for college football players started in earnest this morning and will continue through Friday.
After that players will have to wait for the official national signing day on Feb. 2.
Players began sending in formal, signed commitments, and coaches and excited fans began to evaluate and debate the prospects and plot how well signing day went.
247 Sports, a national recruiting monitor that evaluates and ranks all players and the collected talent signed by the school, ranked North Carolina eighth nationally and best in the Atlantic Coast Conference for quality of recruiting class, which Coach Mack Brown has said he expects to be the best in school history.
That group includes DL Travis Shaw of Grimsley High School in Greensboro, who is ranked as one of the best prospects in the nation.
Coaches now will sell how well their recruiting efforts worked.
All schools can have signees. Elon and N.C. Central both listed players, but NC A&T did not. Charlotte, which plays in the top realm of college football, listed only one as well.
247 also lists players who said they would attend specific schools – aka commitments – but whose paperwork has not been received. There also are transfers who played previously at other colleges and are changing schools.
The lists are fluid, but as of 3 p.m. today, these were the names 247 listed as having officially signed.
APPALACHIAN STATE (14)
Ryan Burger, QB, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
D.J. Burks, Ath, Maryville, Tenn.
Marcus Clark, DL, Hoover, Ala.
James Edwards, CB, Clewiston, Fla.
Derrell Farrar, LB, Logansville, Ga.
Brodrick Gooch, Ath, Cornelius
Kanen Hamlett, Ath, Madison, Ala.
Santana Hopper, DL, Shelby
Ethan Johnson, CB, Cornelius
Omari Philyaw, CB, Cornelius
Kanye Roberts, RB, Teachey
Donovan Spellman, DE/OLB, Clayton
Chase Tillman, OT, North Augusta, S.C.
Josiah Wyatt, DL, Buford, Ga.
CHARLOTTE (1)
Reggie Givhan, WR, Kennesaw, Ga.
DUKE (15)
Vincent Anthony Jr., DL, Durham
Matt Craycraft, OT, Dallas
Jeremiah Hasley, LB, Gibsonia, Pa.
Terry Moore, Ath, Washington, D.C.
Steven Nahmias, OL, Atlanta
Brian Parker II, OT, Cincinnati
Kenzy Paul, Ath, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Chandler Rivers, CB, Beaumont, Texas
Jake Taylor, TE, Raleigh
Nathan Vail, S, Kennesaw, Ga.
Mehki Wall, WR, Greensboro (Dudley HS)
Jaden Watkins, WR, Asheville
Eric Weatherly, RB, Jacksonville, Fla.
Wesley Williams, TE, Haymarket, Va.
Carter Wyatt, LB, Shallotte
EAST CAROLINA (15)
Omari Allen, OL, Henderson
Zakye Barker, LB, Norcross, Ga.
Isaiah Brown-Murray, CB, Cornelius
Samuel Dankah, LB, Fork Union, Va.
Marlon Gunn Jr., RB, Baton Rouge, La.
Ja’Maurion Franklin, DE/OL, Lake City, S.C.
Jordan Huff, S, Hutchinson, Kan.
J.D. Lampley, DL, Rockingham
Ethan Lang, OL, Bradenton, Fla.
C.J. Mims, DL, Vanceboro
Shavon Revel, CB, Louisburg
Jacob Sacra, OT, Baltimore
Elisha Samples, OT, Cumming, Ga.
Brock Spalding, WR, Lorton, Va.
Nemo Squire, RB, Dillon, S.C.
ELON (1)
William Lankford, QB, Pelham, Ala.
NORTH CAROLINA (15)
Marcus Allen, CB, Marietta, Ga.
Tychaun Chapman, WR, Virginia Beach, Va.
Sebastian Cheeks, LB, Evanston, Ill.
Trevyon Green, OL, Colonia Heights, Va.
Andre Greene Jr., WR, Richmond, Va.
Omarion Hampton, RB, Clayton
Malaki Hamrik, DE/OLB, Shelby
Will Hardy, Ath, Norcross, Ga.
Conner Harrell, QB, Alabaster, Ala.
Tayon Holloway, CB, Virginia Beach, Va.
Bryson Jennings, DE/OLB, Midlothian, Va.
Justin Kanyuk, OL, Bethlehem, Pa.
George Pettaway, RB, Suffolk, Va.
Zach Rice, OT, Lynchburg, Va.
Travis Shaw, DL, Greensboro (Grimsley HS)
NC STATE (12)
Michael Allen, RB, Greenville
Nick Campbell, DL, Lake Minneola, Fla.
Brandon Cleveland, DL, Tampa, Fla.
Isaiah Crowell, CB, Kernersville (East Forsyth HS)
D.J. Jackson, DL, Sumter, S.C.
M.J. Morris, QB, Carrollton, Ga.
Jacarrius Peak, OL, Vadolsta, Ga.
Daejuan Thompson, LB, Whiteville
Terrell Timmons Jr., WR, Greensboro (Northern Guilford HS)
Rylan Vann, OL, Cary
Jackson Vick, CB, Bailey
Torren Wright, LB, Kannapolis
NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL (1)
WAKE FOREST (12)
Tommy Bebie, LB, Rocky River, Ohio
Tate Carney, RB, Mocksville
Demond Claiborne, RB, King William, Va.
Jaydn Girard, WR, Tampa, Fla.
Jamare Glasker, CB, Oxon Hill, Md.
Brett Griffis, QB, Ashburn, Va.
Wesley Grimes, WR, Raleigh
Eli Hall, DL, Shelby
Andre Hodge, QB, Fort Mill, S.C.
Derrell Johnson, OL, Jacksonville, Fla.
Zamari Stevenson, CB, Statesville
Jalen Swindell, DL, Charlotte
The News & Record of Greensboro also reported area players who have signed at out-of-state schools and are not listed above.