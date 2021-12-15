Who signed whom in college football? Here are the lists for North Carolina

(WGHP) — An early signing period for college football players started in earnest this morning and will continue through Friday.

After that players will have to wait for the official national signing day on Feb. 2.

Players began sending in formal, signed commitments, and coaches and excited fans began to evaluate and debate the prospects and plot how well signing day went.

247 Sports, a national recruiting monitor that evaluates and ranks all players and the collected talent signed by the school, ranked North Carolina eighth nationally and best in the Atlantic Coast Conference for quality of recruiting class, which Coach Mack Brown has said he expects to be the best in school history.

That group includes DL Travis Shaw of Grimsley High School in Greensboro, who is ranked as one of the best prospects in the nation.

Coaches now will sell how well their recruiting efforts worked.

All schools can have signees. Elon and N.C. Central both listed players, but NC A&T did not. Charlotte, which plays in the top realm of college football, listed only one as well.

247 also lists players who said they would attend specific schools – aka commitments – but whose paperwork has not been received. There also are transfers who played previously at other colleges and are changing schools.

The lists are fluid, but as of 3 p.m. today, these were the names 247 listed as having officially signed.

Ryan Burger, QB, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

D.J. Burks, Ath, Maryville, Tenn.

Marcus Clark, DL, Hoover, Ala.

James Edwards, CB, Clewiston, Fla.

Derrell Farrar, LB, Logansville, Ga.

Brodrick Gooch, Ath, Cornelius

Kanen Hamlett, Ath, Madison, Ala.

Santana Hopper, DL, Shelby

Ethan Johnson, CB, Cornelius

Omari Philyaw, CB, Cornelius

Kanye Roberts, RB, Teachey

Donovan Spellman, DE/OLB, Clayton

Chase Tillman, OT, North Augusta, S.C.

Josiah Wyatt, DL, Buford, Ga.

Reggie Givhan, WR, Kennesaw, Ga.

Vincent Anthony Jr., DL, Durham

Matt Craycraft, OT, Dallas

Jeremiah Hasley, LB, Gibsonia, Pa.

Terry Moore, Ath, Washington, D.C.

Steven Nahmias, OL, Atlanta

Brian Parker II, OT, Cincinnati

Kenzy Paul, Ath, Chattanooga, Tenn.

Chandler Rivers, CB, Beaumont, Texas

Jake Taylor, TE, Raleigh

Nathan Vail, S, Kennesaw, Ga.

Mehki Wall, WR, Greensboro (Dudley HS)

Jaden Watkins, WR, Asheville

Eric Weatherly, RB, Jacksonville, Fla.

Wesley Williams, TE, Haymarket, Va.

Carter Wyatt, LB, Shallotte

Omari Allen, OL, Henderson

Zakye Barker, LB, Norcross, Ga.

Isaiah Brown-Murray, CB, Cornelius

Samuel Dankah, LB, Fork Union, Va.

Marlon Gunn Jr., RB, Baton Rouge, La.

Ja’Maurion Franklin, DE/OL, Lake City, S.C.

Jordan Huff, S, Hutchinson, Kan.

J.D. Lampley, DL, Rockingham

Ethan Lang, OL, Bradenton, Fla.

C.J. Mims, DL, Vanceboro

Shavon Revel, CB, Louisburg

Jacob Sacra, OT, Baltimore

Elisha Samples, OT, Cumming, Ga.

Brock Spalding, WR, Lorton, Va.

Nemo Squire, RB, Dillon, S.C.

William Lankford, QB, Pelham, Ala.

Marcus Allen, CB, Marietta, Ga.

Tychaun Chapman, WR, Virginia Beach, Va.

Sebastian Cheeks, LB, Evanston, Ill.

Trevyon Green, OL, Colonia Heights, Va.

Andre Greene Jr., WR, Richmond, Va.

Omarion Hampton, RB, Clayton

Malaki Hamrik, DE/OLB, Shelby

Will Hardy, Ath, Norcross, Ga.

Conner Harrell, QB, Alabaster, Ala.

Tayon Holloway, CB, Virginia Beach, Va.

Bryson Jennings, DE/OLB, Midlothian, Va.

Justin Kanyuk, OL, Bethlehem, Pa.

George Pettaway, RB, Suffolk, Va.

Zach Rice, OT, Lynchburg, Va.

Travis Shaw, DL, Greensboro (Grimsley HS)

Michael Allen, RB, Greenville

Nick Campbell, DL, Lake Minneola, Fla.

Brandon Cleveland, DL, Tampa, Fla.

Isaiah Crowell, CB, Kernersville (East Forsyth HS)

D.J. Jackson, DL, Sumter, S.C.

M.J. Morris, QB, Carrollton, Ga.

Jacarrius Peak, OL, Vadolsta, Ga.

Daejuan Thompson, LB, Whiteville

Terrell Timmons Jr., WR, Greensboro (Northern Guilford HS)

Rylan Vann, OL, Cary

Jackson Vick, CB, Bailey

Torren Wright, LB, Kannapolis

Tommy Bebie, LB, Rocky River, Ohio

Tate Carney, RB, Mocksville

Demond Claiborne, RB, King William, Va.

Jaydn Girard, WR, Tampa, Fla.

Jamare Glasker, CB, Oxon Hill, Md.

Brett Griffis, QB, Ashburn, Va.

Wesley Grimes, WR, Raleigh

Eli Hall, DL, Shelby

Andre Hodge, QB, Fort Mill, S.C.

Derrell Johnson, OL, Jacksonville, Fla.

Zamari Stevenson, CB, Statesville

Jalen Swindell, DL, Charlotte

The News & Record of Greensboro also reported area players who have signed at out-of-state schools and are not listed above.