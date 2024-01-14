Despite the subzero temperatures in Kansas City, Taylor Swift arrived at Saturday evening’s Kansas City Chiefs-Miami Dolphins playoff game to support Travis Kelce & Co. in the wild-card round matchup. Naturally, she showed up in style.

Swift sported a custom-made—and very warm-looking—Kelce coat. It’s a neat item on its own, but its origins make Swift’s wardrobe choice even cooler.

More from FOX8

Entertainment News

Read more entertainment news on MyFOX8.com

The jacket was designed and created by Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Moments after Swift arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in the jacket, Juszczyk posted video showing how she made the lined coat out of a Kelce jersey.

Brittany Mahomes had her own jacket, made out of her husband’s jersey.

Juszczyk has designed a few jackets like this. Her husband’s teammate Deebo Samuel recently rocked a sleeveless version made out of a Brock Purdy jersey, in support of the quarterback’s MVP candidacy. 

It’s hard for a designer to have a more impactful celebrity endorsement than Swift wearing their clothing. And based on the conditions at Arrowhead, the jacket served a very important function as well.