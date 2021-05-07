Whirlies win! Grimsley defeats Cardinal Gibbons to win 4-A state championship

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — Grimsley High School has won the Class 4-A football state championship.

The Whirlies defeated the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders 28-8 on Friday night at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill.

Grimsley led the game 14-2 at halftime and never looked back.

The Whirlies finish the season with a perfect 9-0 record.

The Crusaders came into the game undefeated, and will end their season at 9-1.

On Thursday night, the school celebrated with a bonfire pep rally, and, at 1:30 p.m. Friday, students and staff saluted the team buses as the players left Greensboro with hopes of returning as champions.