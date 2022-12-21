GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The biggest name from the Piedmont Triad to hit a dotted line on National Signing Day for high school football players didn’t stick around North Carolina.

Jamaal Jarrett, the 4-star defensive lineman from state runner-up Grimsley High School in Greensboro, fulfilled his commitment and signed with defending national champion Georgia. A 6-foot-6, 340-pounder, Jarrett had pledged to the Bulldogs last summer.

Grimsley High School’s defensive line included Jamaal Jarrett, who signed with Georgia. (WGHP)

He will be joined in Athens by two others from North Carolina: 4-star cornerback Chris Peal of Providence Day in Charlotte and 3-star running back Kyron Jones of Charlotte Christian.

They followed the trend that showed at least 23 players from the state signing with the schools ranked in the top 100 recruiting classes but outside of the state.

These rankings were based on experts aggregated by 247 Sports, a national recruiting network, and on a 5-star scale.

The top signees from North Carolina included several more from the Triad, but none of the schools or individuals in North Carolina ranked among the elite nationally as thousands of players chose at least their next stops in their playing careers.

Those decisions were the product of the hard focus on recruiters at the schools for the past several years, but also on the work of collectives at most schools that funnel income to athletes through the name-image-license – known as NIL – from which they are allowed to profit outside the control of the school.

But the social media floods Wednesday were about top-rated recruits that sometimes can swing a program’s future, although sometimes the unheralded stars have an even bigger impact.

In North Carolina, there were oddities. All four of the state’s members of the Atlantic Coast Conference ranked among the top 50 in recruiting classes, but UNC, ranked No. 26, signed as many players from Georgia as from North Carolina. Wake Forest, ranked No. 45, didn’t sign anyone from the state. NC State landed seven, Duke signed five, and Sun Belt Conference power Appalachian State had three.

Here are some other things to know about National Signing Day, based on 247’s rankings:

Whose classes ranked the best?

Newman High School quarterback Arch Manning (16), the top-ranked high school player, signed with Texas. (AP Photo/Ted Jackson)

Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Texas – with the top player in QB Arch Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli – Ohio State – with 4-star WR Noah Rogers of Rolesville in Wake County – LSU, Oregon, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Tennessee were ranked as the top 10. Oklahoma’s class included 4-star RB Daylan Smothers of West Charlotte. Notre Dame signed two from the state and one from the Triad: 4-star OT Sullivan Absher of South Point in Belmont and 4-star Sam Pendleton, a 6-4, 305-pound, interior offensive lineman from Reagan High School in Forsyth County. Tennessee landed 4-star WR Nathan Leacock of Millbrook in Raleigh (who already has enrolled) and 4-star DL Daevin Hobbs of Robinson HS in Concord.

After Manning, who were the top-rated prospects?

Miami CB Cormani McClain, Southern Cal QB Malachi Nelson, Tennessee QB Nicholaus Iamaleava, Southern Cal WR Zacharia Branch, Alabama safety Caleb Downs, Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold, Miami OT, Francis Mauigoa, Texas A&M DL David Hicks and Alabama edge rusher Keon Kelley were the top 10. Rogers, ranked No. 45, was the best prospect from North Carolina. Suntarine Perkins of Raleigh, a 6-3, 200-pound linebacker who signed with Ole Miss, was ranked No. 47. Hobbs was No. 51, and Leacock ranked No. 107.

Top players who signed with NC schools

Chris Culliver, a 6-3,174-pound wide receiver from Maiden, signed with North Carolina. He is a 4-star player who ranked No. 202, based on the point system 247 allots to the star ratings. Jaybron Harvey, a 6-3, 215-pound edge rusher from Durham Southern, a 4-star player ranked No. 242, also signed with the Tar Heels. They were the only in-state signees among the top 250 ranked players.

Other NC players who signed out of state

Florida State signed 4-star DL Keith Sampson of state champion New Bern.

Baylor has a commitment from 3-star punter Palmer Williams of Davie County.

Virginia tech signed 3-star athlete Tralon Mitchell from Southern Nash.

West Virginia landed Sean Boyle, a 3-star QB from Charlotte Catholic, and Ben Cutter, a 3-star LB from East Lincoln, and Virginia signed his teammate, 3-star CB Keandre Walker, along with Titus Ivy, a 3-star WR from Concord Cox Mill.

Arkansas State had the top class in the Sun Belt Conference that included Jaylen Raynor, a 6-1, 180 QB from East Forsyth, and conference foe Georgia State landed Jaylen Jones, a 3-star safety from Matthews Butler, and Shawn Burton Jr., a 3-star OT from Cary. Another SBC team, Georgia Southern, signed Branden Palmer, an edge rusher from Cornelius Hough, and Marshall has a hard commitment (although unsigned) from Tashawn Jeter, a 6-1, 175 CB from Winston-Salem Reynolds.

Liberty landed Donovan Dozier, an edge rusher from Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons, and Eliyt Nairne, a defensive lineman from Charlotte Olympic.

There could be other names added to this list as more signees from across the spectrum become known.

How the state schools fared

UNC ranked No. 26, with 20 signees, fourth in the ACC

4 stars: Chris Culliver, WR, Maiden; Jaybron Harvey, Edge, Durham Southern; Tyler Thompson, Edge, Cary Panther Creek; Joel Starlings, DL, Richmond, Va., Benedictine; Christian Hamilton, WR, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge; Tad Hudson, QB, Cornelius Hough.

3 stars: Julien Randolph, TE, Ashburn, Va., Independence; Nolan McConnell, OT, Stafford, Va., Colonial Forge; Tre Miller, CB, Edmond, Okla., Deer Creek; Jordan Louie, RB, Norcross, Ga., Meadowcreek; Caleb LaVallee, LB, Mableton, Ga., Whitefield Academy; Kaleb Cost, CB, Tyrone, Ga., Sandy Creek; Paul Billups, DL, Woodberry Forest, Va.; Ayden Duncanson, S, Mableton, Ga., Whitefield Academy; Robert Grigsby, IOL, Kennesaw, Ga., North Cobb; Ty Adams, CB, Swainsboro, Ga.; D.J. Geth, IOL, Roebuck, S.C., Dorman; Amare Campbell, LB, Manassas, Va., Unity Reed; Michael Short, LB, Mallard Creek

NC State ranked No. 42, with 17

4 stars: Daemon Fagan, S, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., American Heritage; Javonte Vereen, TE, Havelock; Zach Myers, athlete, Arden Christ School;

3 stars: Darion Rivers, OT, West Charlotte; Kendrick Raphael, RB, Naples, Fla.; Kevin Concepcion, WR, Charlotte Chambers; Brandon Cisse, CB, Sumer, S.C., Lakewood; Isaiah Shirley, DL, Watauga; Jykeveous Hibbler, Edge, Northwest Mississippi JC, Senatobia, Miss.; Kamen Smith, OT, Wilkes Central; Terrente Hinton, CB, Hutchinson CC, Hutchinson, Kan.; Kamal Bonner, LB, Moultrie, Ga., Colquittt County; Lex Thomas, QB, Wake Forest Heritage; Kelvon McBride, LBA, Mobile, Ala., Cottage Hill Christian Academy; Obadiah Obasuyi, OT, Alpharetta, Ga.; Rohan Davy, Athlete, Washington, DC., St. John’s; Rico Jackson, OT, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Dillard

Wake Forest ranked No. 45, with 20

4 stars: Micah Mays, WR, North Palm Beach, Fla., The Benjamin School.

3 stars: Antonio Robinson, CB, Fort Mitchell, Ky., Beachwood; Kerrington Lee, Edge, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Dwyer; Jaquez Keyes, RB, Ironton, Ohio; Devin McRae, IOL, McRae, Ga., Telfair County; Rushaun Tongue, S, Pasadena, Md., Chesapeake Senior; Chris Marable, DL, Hilton Head, S.C.; Tyler Walton, Edge, Suwanee, Ga., North Gwinnett; Hilton Alexander II, WR, Douglasville, Ga., Douglas County; Drew Pickett, RB, Seale, Ala., Russell County; Travon West, CB, Piedmont, S.C., Wren; Charlie Gilliam, QB, McDonough, Ga., Eagles Landing Christian Academy; Davaughn Patterson, S, Jacksonville, Fla., Ed White; Ka’Shawn Thomas, DL, Brunswick, Ga.; Aiden Hall, LB, Pleasant Grove, Ala.; David Egbe, RB, Windsor, Conn., The Loomis Chaffee School; George Steih, DL, Franklin, Tenn., Grace Christian Academy; Kyland Armstrong, IOL, Orange Park, Fla., Oakleaf; Tyler Black, K, Goochland, Va.

Duke, No. 50, with 26

3 stars: Peyton Jones, RB, Norfolk, Va., Maury; Kevin O’Connor, LB, Easton, Md.; Marquise Collins, RB, College Station, Texas; Grayson Loftis, QB, Gaffney, S.C.; Semaj Turner, DL, 6-3, 240. Pfafftown Reagan; Terry Simmons, DL, Savannah, Ga., Calvary Day School; Moussa Kane, S Blairstown, N.J., Blair Academy; Kimari Robinson, CB, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., St. Thomas Aquinas; Quentin Ajiero, CB, Kennesaw, Ga., North Cobb; Vance Bolyard, TE 6-4, 235, Northern Guilford; Kendall Johnson, LB, Gaithersburg, MD., Quince Orchard; DaShawn Stone, S, Asheville Reynolds; Anthony Boggs, DL, Chattanooga, Tenn., Baylor; River Hanson, S, Atlanta Woodward Academy; Desmon Aladuge, Edge, Milford, Del., Luke Mergott, LB, Berlin, Md., Decatur; Que’Sean Brown, WR, 5-8, 160, East Forsyth; Spencer Jones, WR, Olney, Md., Our Lady Good Counsel; Leon Griffin III, athlete, Virginia Beach, Va., Bayside; David Anderson, DL, Hampton, Va., Kecoughtan; Apollos Cook, WR, West Columbia, S.C., Airport; Vincent Drolet, WR, Wallingford, Conn., Hall; Ethan Hubbard, OT, Hoover, Ala.; Quran Boyd, athlete, Virginia Beach, Va., Kempsville; Caleb Dorris, OT, Nasvhille, Tenn., Ensworth; Reagan McCranie, IOL, Forest City Chase.

Appalachian State, No. 76, with 19

3 stars: Grant Tucker, athlete, Charlotte Christian; DJ Porter, CB, Roebuck, S.C., Dorman; Kason Boston, Edge, East Mississippi CC, Scooba, Miss.; Chris Lawson Jr. WR, Columbia, S.C., Ridge View; Nathan Johnson, Edge; Gaffney, S.C.; Ryan McKinnis, LB, Buford, Ga.; Jayden Bethea, LB, Dacula, Ga.; Cayden Sweatt, IOL, Bremen, Ga.; Zyeir Gamble, S, Sumter, S.C.; Cahari Haynes, LB, Lawndale Burns; Mason McHugh, QB, Bradenton, Fla. IMG Academy; Anthony Meban, Edge, Durham Southern; Colton Phares, S, Beauford, S.C., Lady’s Island; Max Drag, TE, Chapin, S.C.

2 stars: Mitch Lake, P, Australia, ProKick;

No stars: Jaylon Calhoun, RB, Lakeland, Ga., Lanier County; Jalik Thomas, CB, Hutchinson, Kan., CC; Joey Aguilar, QB, Pleasant Hill, Calif., Diablo Valley College; Trenton Yowe, CB, Clarksdale, Miss., Coahoma CC

East Carolina, No., 82, with 11 signees

3 stars: Nate Branch, WR, Hopkins, S.C., Lower Richland; Malik Leverett, WR, Evans, Ga., Greenbrier; Zion Agnew, Athlete, Columbia, S.C., Ridge View; Kieran Davis, Edge, Roswell, Ga., Blessed Trinity Catholic; Antonio Ferguson, TE, Apopka, Fla.; Kamaurri McKinley, S, Lakeland, Fla.; Gregory Turner, S, Ellenwood, Ga., Cedar Grove; Dwight Johnson Jr., LB, Hampton, Ga., Dutchtown; Julien Davis, LB, McDonough, Ga., Union Grove; Brye Weaver, IOL, Greenville Conley; Kameron Durant, IOL, Summerville, S.C., Cane Bay

Campbell University was ranked No. 81, with 19 commits, but reported no signings. Charlotte was No., 144, with four hard commits but no signees.