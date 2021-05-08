‘When the football team wins, we all win’: Grimsley Whirlies return home to celebration after winning championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Grimsely Whirlies were met with an early morning celebration when the team returned home to Greensboro on Saturday after defeating the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders to win the Class 4-A football state championship.

“When the football team wins, we all win. So we’re going to go real overboard for this one. Even though exams are this week, we’re going to find ways to have fun,” said Myles Luster, a junior at Grimsley High School.

The Whirlies defeated the Crusaders 28-8 on Friday night at the Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill.

Grimsley led the game 14-2 at halftime and never looked back.

The Whirlies finish the season with a perfect 9-0 record. The Crusaders came into the game undefeated and will end their season at 9-1.

On Thursday night, the school celebrated with a bonfire pep rally, and, at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, students and staff saluted the team buses as the players left Greensboro with hopes of returning as champions.