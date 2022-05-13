TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — You can define success in hundreds of ways.

In sports, showing up every day, doing your best regardless of the outcome, motivating others by overcoming a personal obstacle and developing lifelong friends are markers of success.

FOX8 ‘s Clara Goodwin spoke with Rachael Brooks, the young lady who has become an integral part of the Wheatmore High School softball team.

She is the first deaf student at WHS. While it comes with some challenges, she never doubted that the softball field was where she wanted to be.