CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A soccer coach at West Charlotte High School has been recently let go from his position, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed with Queen City News.

CMS said on Friday, Aug. 5, that former teacher and coach Ryan Copeland is no longer with the school system.

A Title IX report was filed after school administrators were notified about ‘an incident,’ CMS said.

Title IX procedures were followed, school officials said.

What is Title IX?

Title IX applies to schools, local and state educational agencies, and other institutions that receive federal financial assistance from U.S. Department of Education. A recipient institution that receives Department funds must operate its education program or activity in a nondiscriminatory manner free of discrimination based on sex, including sexual orientation and gender identity. Some key issue areas in which recipients have Title IX obligations are: recruitment, admissions, and counseling; financial assistance; athletics; sex-based harassment, which encompasses sexual assault and other forms of sexual violence; treatment of pregnant and parenting students; treatment of LGBTQI+ students; discipline; single-sex education; and employment. Also, no recipient or other person may intimidate, threaten, coerce, or discriminate against any individual for the purpose of interfering with any right or privilege secured by Title IX or its implementing regulations, or because the individual has made a report or complaint, testified, assisted, or participated or refused to participate in a proceeding under Title IX. The U.S. Department of Education