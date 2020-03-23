Washington Redskins trade for Panthers QB Kyle Allen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The new Washington Redskins head coach will reunite with his quarterback from last season, Kyle Allen after the team sent a 5th round pick to the Carolina Panthers.

With the signing of XFL star PJ Walker, the Panthers’ quarterback room is starting to take shape, although, this likely will not be the last move at quarterback that the Panthers make.

In 13 games last season (12 starts), Allen threw for 3,322 yards and 17 touchdowns but tossed 16 interceptions.

After Allen’s hot 4-0 start with the Panthers last season, the team dropped eight of their next nine contests.

Allen will likely compete with incumbent quarterback Dwayne Haskins for a starting spot.