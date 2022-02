LANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 20: A detailed view of the Washington Football Team logo at FedExField on December 20, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

(WGHP) — “The future of Washington football is here.”

A Tweet posted to the Washington Football Team’s Twitter has confirmed that the team’s new name is now the Washington Commanders.

This comes after a helicopter may have accidentally leaked the name earlier in the week.

The team has been without a name since retiring the Redskins branding in 2020.