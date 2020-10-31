Wake Forest wins 4th straight, overpowering Syracuse 38-14

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) – Kenneth Walker III ran for three touchdowns, Gavin Holmes scored on a 32-yard interception and Wake Forest overpowered Syracuse 38-14.
The loss was the fourth straight for the Orange, playing without two key starters, running back Sean Tucker and safety Trill Williams.
Wake Forest extended its winning streak to four games.
