Wake Forest University hires East Tennessee State’s Steve Forbes as next head basketball coach

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There’s a new coach in town.

Wake Forest University has hired Steve Forbes as their next head basketball coach, according to WFU.

Forbes comes to Wake Forest from East Tennessee State University.

Forbes is a 30-year coaching veteran and the university says he’s a proven winner and builder of championship cultures with a 260-77 (.722) overall record in his five years as the head coach at East Tennessee State and at three previous community college head coaching stints.

“I am grateful to John Currie for the open and inclusive process that led to today’s announcement,” said Wake Forest President Nathan O. Hatch. “The tireless efforts on behalf of his alma mater have yielded great benefits and I am pleased to welcome Steve Forbes to the Wake Forest family. I want to thank our dedicated search committee and the leadership of our Board of Trustees in supporting the search process. Steve, Johnetta, Elizabeth, Christopher and Johnathon Forbes will be tremendous additions to the University community.”

Forbes said, “I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to be the head men’s basketball coach at Wake Forest University. I’m very appreciative of President Nathan Hatch and Director of Athletics John Currie for giving me the opportunity to work with a terrific group of young men. Coming to Wake Forest presents an opportunity to be a part of a special brand and a chance to impact our student-athletes’ lives in a positive way while competing for championships. My highest priority is spending time and developing relationships with our current student-athletes, alumni and the young men who will make up the future of Demon Deacon Basketball.

“Leaving ETSU was not an easy decision for me and for my family,” Forbes said. “I will be eternally grateful to President Dr. Brian Noland, the fans, and those student-athletes with whom I shared such special experiences. They have taught me so much and changed my life.”