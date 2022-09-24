WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Wake Forest Demon Deacons lost to the Clemson Tigers in a double overtime thriller on Saturday afternoon.

No. 21 Wake Forest played host to No. 5 Clemson at Truist Field in a much-anticipated matchup in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Atlantic Division.

Clemson has dominated the conference for the past decade or so, winning two national championships, seven ACC championships, and nine Atlantic division titles under head coach Dabo Swinney.

Clemson also boasted a 13-game winning streak against Wake Forest in the rivalry coming into Saturday’s contest, with Wake Forest’s last win in the series coming in 2008.

The tide turned last year however as Wake Forest won the Atlantic Divison and went to the ACC Championship Game for the first time since 2006, ending a six-year streak for Clemson.

Wake Forest’s historic season last year was led by quarterback Sam Hartman who missed about a month of football earlier this season after having surgery to remove a blood clot.

Saturday’s affair was a high-octane, high-scoring contest that saw both teams exchanging yards and touchdowns.

60 minutes of regulations were not enough in this one and the game went into overtime tied at 38-38.

Wake Forest received the ball first in the overtime period. After four runs from running back Justice Ellison gained 17 yards and a first down, Hartman found wide receiver A.T. Perry wide open in the back of the endzone to give Wake Forest a 45-38 lead.

That pass was Hartman’s sixth touchdown pass of the game, breaking a previous career-high of five and setting the Wake Forest record for touchdown passes in a game.

Clemson responded in kind on their next possession, with quarterback DJ Uiagalelei finding wide receiver Beaux Collins twice. The first completion was for four yards and the second one was a 21-yard touchdown pass to tie the game 45-45 and send it to a second overtime.

Clemson started with the ball first in double overtime and began their drive with a nine-yard run from running back Will Shipley. A false start on the next play set them back five yards, their tenth penalty of the game.

Uiagalelei looked to hook up with Collins in the endzone again on 2nd&6 but tight coverage forced an incompletion.

On 3rd&6 with the game on the line, Uiagalelei found his tight end Davis Allen in the endzone for another 21-yard touchdown to take a 51-45 lead.

In accordance with overtime rules, Clemson was forced to go for a two-point conversion but the pass was batted down at the line of scrimmage keeping the score at 51-45.

Wake Forest got the ball back with a chance to either send the game to a third overtime or win outright with a touchdown and two-point conversion.

The drive began with a run for no gain and an incomplete pass from Hartman leaving Wake Forest in a 3rd&10.

A 6-yard scramble for Hartman gave Wake Forest a 4th&4 with the game on the line. Hartman looked towards the endzone and Perry yet again but the pass was broken up by Clemson securing a 51-45 win and ending the upset bid.