Wake Forest football standout Jamie Newman helps Salvation Army Red Kettle Program

The Salvation Army of Alamance County was looking at ways to boost its Red Kettle Program to help combat the issues created by the coronavirus pandemic.
One way was to get former Graham and Wake Forest football star Jamie Newman to pitch in and encourage people to not only donate but volunteer.
Newman, who is preparing for the NFL Draft, has a soft spot in his heart for the Salvation Army.
He was a regular at the Boys and Girls Club which is run by the Salvation Army when he was a kid.
He’s thankful for the opportunity to give back and help an organization that helped launch his athletic career.
