Wake Forest fans tailgate outside game

Wake Forest fans tailgated 10 hours before a game that they weren’t even allowed to go in and watch in person.

“Not being able to go to a live event is killing me. When Covid is done I’m going to every live sporting event I can attend,” said Jill Jones, a Wake Forest alum.

Tailgating fans wanted to be part of ESPN’s Game Day First Visit to Winston-Salem as they watched on a big screen next door from the stadium at the fairgrounds.

The event provided food, drinks and cornhole and seemed to bring a shot of much needed energy to Wake Forest.

“I feel like the campus is down,” said Samantha Wexler, a Wake Forest senior. “We’re all glad to be back and this game brought everyone back together.”

No fans are allowed in the football games for now, but fans are hoping that will change as we move into October.

“It would be difficult not to experience it live…but I’d be glued to the tv every weekend to see the Deacons play. That’s for sure,” said Andrew Hano, a Wake Forest grad.

Later that night, Wake lost the football game to Clemson, but it was still a good day for Deacon Nation.