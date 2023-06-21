WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Wake students say they will be back for the final chance at the big dance tomorrow.

The Demon Deacons had a lot on the line tonight playing against LSU in Omaha, Nebraska, with one game standing between them and the College World Series after Wednesday night’s 5-2 loss to the Tigers.

It’s been 68 years since Wake Forest’s baseball team last won a national title, and fans are hopeful.

Fans crowded into Fiddlin Fish’ in Winston-Salem in a sea of black and gold to cheer Wake Forest on in their battle against the LSU Tigers Wednesday night.

They enjoyed local brews made in Winston-Salem and even brought man’s best friend along to root for the home team. The crowd ranged from students to alumni and Triad supporters.

They screamed for Tommy Hawke as he knocked in two runners for the first two points of the game and were angry when LSU got three runs in at once in the third inning. From then on out, it was an emotional roller coaster, but they say they’ll be back tomorrow with their fingers crossed.

“We’ve got our top pitchers tomorrow. Hopefully, they’ve used all of theirs except their one guy is really good, so its best pitcher against best pitcher, so our hitting really just has to show up tomorrow,” alum Ed Wooten said.

“I am a graduate student here, and so they have a fantastic team. We get some chances to work with the athletes, so it’s hard not to root for them. They’re all great guys,” said Ian Kinney, a grad student at Wake Forest.

Fiddlin Fish’ plans to show the game Thursday as well in hopes Wake Forest earns a win.